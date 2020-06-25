Hope all the dads out there had a great Father’s Day! We spent the afternoon with Martin and Marianne Eaton and family, and enjoyed some fine food and fellowship. Thanks for the invite.
Island Baptist is continuing drive-in services for a while longer; however, the rest of the churches are now back to services indoors. Island UMC returned to indoor worship services this past Sunday, but in the Ministry Center, so that everyone can social-distance. A marathon Revival started June 15 at Life Harvest Ministries Worship Center in Island, and is scheduled through June 30! The remaining line-up is: June 25-26, Bro. Jeremy Jolly; June 27, Bro. Dale Calloway; June 28, Bro. Eric Hill at 11a.m., and Sister Tena Wilson at 6 p.m.; June 29, Bro. Dale Calloway; June 30, Sister Judy Frizzell. Bro. Eric Hill said, “This will be a very powerful movement from God. I feel this strongly, and the Lord has hand-picked these ministers to bring forth the awesome word of the Lord! It will be 6 p.m. each night (except as mentioned), at the Worship Center (located in the strip mall, on the far-right, closest to W. Main St.). Singing groups remaining on the agenda for the Revival are: June 28, Bro. Tim Gray; June 27 and 29, His Favor.
Belated Birthday greetings go out to Vonda Hoover, Joey McCrystal, Margaret Owens Keach and Jane Crumbaker; and belated Anniversary greetings to Chester and Vonda Hoover; and our wonderful neighbors, Bro. Bobby and Doris Lott. Hope all of your special days were wonderful! This week Birthday greetings go out to Janet Calvert, Bobby Johnson, Beverly Ashby and Debbie Boyken-Payne, and Anniversary greetings are in order for Matt and Katie Head and Curtis and Joyce Sutton—our Fish Fry buddies! Wishing you all a special day!
I think everyone’s excited to see that Midtown has been sold, and is now getting a new roof, and getting fixed up to become a new food establishment. Looking forward to seeing how it turns out, and what exactly it will become. Meantime, the owners of the old Island School building will be having a huge yard sale there on July 4-5, with several original items from the school, plus motorcycle parts, cookware, tools, toys and much more.
Reminiscing 45 years ago (June 19, 1975) — Mr. & Mrs. Joe Tiery of Madisonville visited Mrs. Oma Gross and Mr. & Mrs. John H. Vandiver Saturday. Mr. & Mrs. Joe Howell are spending this week in San Francisco and Las Vegas. Their daughter is spending the week with her grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. G.E. Hughes. Mr. & Mrs. Don Sonner, Donnie and Julie of Valparaiso, IN, were guests of Don’s parents, Mr. & Mrs. Howell Sonner last week. Mr. & Mrs. James Earl Coin and children, and Mr. & Mrs. Henry Sonner and three daughters visited them last week. Alvin Rickard of Owensboro has received a promotion at G.E. He has been appointed Employee and Community Relations Manager for the Tube Product Department. Alvin will be responsible for relation functions in all of the tube product departments operating locations, including Owensboro; Springfield, NJ; Schenectady, NY; Syracuse, NY; and regional warehouses in Clifton, NJ; Chicago and Los Angeles. Alvin is married to the former Euleen Rector, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Oscar Rector. They have three children and make their home in Owensboro. Alvin is the son of the late Mr. & Mrs. H.M. Rickard of Sacramento.
And 30 years ago (June 14, 1990) — Margaret and Leamon Eaton and grandsons Larry, Jr. and Jonathan, spent last week at Barkley Lake. Patrick Dame, Christy Howard, Rodney Howard and Rory Miller were the members of the 4-H Club to enjoy an awards trip to Mammoth Cave last Friday. The group also attended 4-H Rally Day recently. The William Rowan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution awarded Rory Miller the Excellence in History Award this year. Rory Miller, a sixth-grader at Island Elementary School, is the first sixth-grader in Island to receive this award. Rory is the son of Grace and Ricky Miller. Raleigh and Joann Everly and Johnny and Jeannine Vandiver spent the weekend in Gatlinburg, TN in the Smoky Mountains.
“I asked God, ‘Why are you taking me through troubled waters?’ and He said, ‘Because your enemies can’t swim.’ ” — Wishing everyone a wonderful week, knowing that they are loved!
