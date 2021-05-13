Island has lost two more residents this past week, with the passing of Pam Hughes and John Lott. Tim and I send our sincere condolences to the Hughes and Lott families.
Thanks so much to Bro. Chad Rafferty, who repainted the caboose at Wooden Bridge Park last Friday, and then re-stained the wooden bridge on Saturday. We appreciate the donation of your time to help keep the park looking good! The Island Ballpark continues to see improvements. Last week some gravel was added to the parking area, and it looks really nice. Thanks to the, thus far unknown, benefactor!
There was another nice turnout Sunday, at Island Baptist, for Mother’s Day. It was nice to see so many families get together for the day. It was also a special service in that there was a baby dedication for two little girls—delayed a year due to COVID, but always nice, in this town of older folks, to see some wee ones growing up in the church!
Birthday greetings go out this week to Lewis McCrystal and Guyneth Freels; and on Wednesday, May 19, Hugh Ike Eaton celebrates his special day—so if you see him out and about, please wish him a Happy Birthday!
Pamela Eastwood Seidl will begin offering music lessons in Island, starting June 1. She listed “piano, guitar, ukulele and other instruments,” so if interested, please contact her via Facebook under Pamela Eastwood Seidl, or on her Facebook business page, “Miss Pamela’s Music Studio.”
Reminiscing 50 years ago (May 13, 1971) — Mr. and Mrs. James L. Eaton spent the weekend with Mr. and Mrs. George White at Campbellsville. Jim plans on getting a lot of fishing done. Mesdames Orpha Neal, Thelma Buckley, Ella Loyd, Dalcye Sparks, Ethel Hancock and Deutzy Shutt were in Louisville shopping Wednesday. Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Putnam and children, Mrs. Grace Putnam of Evansville and Mrs. Leona Wilkie spent Sunday with Mr. and Mrs. Marion Allen. Mrs. Margie Grigsby of Evansville visited Mrs. Ella Loyd, Angie and Lillian O’Neill Sunday. Mr. and Mrs. Russell Crowe, Mr. and Mrs. David Crowe and son, and Miss Kathy Crowe spent Sunday with Mr. and Mrs. Bob Hopgood in Tell City, Indiana. Harlan Boyken has purchased a mobile home from Maurice Everly, and will move this week on the Doug Hill Road.
And 35 years ago (May 15, 1986) — The Island United Methodist Church had a large attendance on Mother’s Day. The church was full, and chairs put in the aisle. A tree was planted out by the cross in honor of mothers, past, present and future. It shall be known as the “Mother’s Tree” from here on. A baby shower will be held for Jane Crumbaker on May 24 at 7 p.m. at the Island Baptist Fellowship Hall. Mr. and Mrs. B.W. (Red) Kirtley had Mother’s Day dinner at the home of their daughter and son-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Wheeldon. Other guests were: Mrs. Martha Galloway of Sacramento; Ms. Ruby Conrad and Mr. and Mrs. Frank Smith of Central City; Ms. Molly Rust of Sacramento; Mr. and Mrs. Dave Dame and Mrs. Betty Jo Howell of Island; Mrs. Irma Wheeldon and Miss Barbara Wheeldon of South Carrollton.
“Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man it is impossible, but not with God. For all things are possible with God.’ ” — Mark 10:27 — Wishing everyone a great week!
