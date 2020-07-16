Sunday was the first day back for in-person services in the sanctuary of Island Baptist Church. We were social-distanced, and wearing masks, and it was great to see everyone that was there, and worship the Lord once again as a church family. For any of the congregation that didn’t make it to the service Sunday (and yes, you were missed), note that the worship service now starts at 10 a.m., with no Sunday School beforehand, and will remain this way for the foreseeable future. The service is also available for viewing on the church’s Facebook page. As mentioned previously, all other Island/Buttonsberry churches already began in-person services, and Island UMC also offers a video of their service on their Facebook page. Anniversary greetings go out this week to Willie & Lori Jo Lee and Brian & Stacy Ashby, and birthday greetings go out to Andy Crumbaker and David Shocklee. Belated birthday greetings to Michael Blades. Hope everyone’s day is extra special!
The Bridge View Pizzeria has added a couple of new items that look really good—they are the “build your own sub” and the Philly cheesesteak subs or bread. They don’t just sell pizza, although their pizza is great, so be sure and check out this Island business, in the heart of town, in the strip mall on W. Main Street. You can eat in, or call to place a pick-up order, or to have your order delivered to you. They offer delivery to Island, Buttonsberry, Livermore, and the Buck Creek area. Their number is 270-673-7038. Bricks at Wooden Bridge Park — As many of you know, there are engraved bricks in a couple of locations at Wooden Bridge Park. Some bricks are in memory of parents, grandparents or other individuals, some mention local organizations or businesses, families, etc. If you would like to have a brick engraved, there are several bricks available in the seating area in front of the flagpole. The cost is $50 per brick, with proceeds benefiting Island Community Development Assn. The max number of lines per brick is three, and the max number of characters per line is 13. You can contact Island City Hall at 270-486-3992, or Nancy Johnson at 270-499-3264 to inquire about having a brick engraved.
Reminiscing 60 years ago (July 14, 1960) — Mr. and Mrs. Dewey Owens of Prenter, West Virginia have returned home after a visit to Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Weightman and Mrs. Fairy Markwell. Mr. and Mrs. Courtland Calvert of Massena, New York visited his mother, Mrs. Audrey Calvert this week. Mrs. Cal Orton and daughter Gerry of Akron, Ohio and Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Yeaden of Los Angeles, California are visiting Mr. and Mrs. Jim Yeaden and Mrs. Hattie Brown. Mr. and Mrs. Ray Hughes and Ray Dudley left Tuesday for Bisbee, Arizona to visit his brother, John.
And 45 years ago (July 17, 1975) — Mrs. John Kirtley, Jr. of Central City and Mrs. G.E. Hughes have returned home after visiting their mother, Mrs. M.C. Scofield, in Inverness, Florida last week. Virge McDole of Calhoun has been a guest of his sister, Mrs. Myrtle Emery and his niece, Mrs. Lamar Elmore, and Mr. Elmore last week. Mr. and Mrs. Ed Ferguson of near Hartford entertained with a July 4 picnic at their home. Those attending were: Mr. and Mrs. Allen Neal and granddaughter of Hartford; Mr. and Mrs. Benny Neal and sons of Madisonville; Mrs. Raymond Mills and daughter, Theresa, of Owensboro; Mr. and Mrs. Archie Neal; Mr. and Mrs. Terry Neal, Lynn, Carol and Doug; Mrs. Wayne Neal; Mr. and Mrs. Fred Allen and Brent; Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Everly, Jr. of Island; and Mr. and Mrs. Ed Ferguson, Pam, Keith and Brian. Everyone enjoyed the food, homemade ice cream and fellowship together--also, the grapevine swinging.
“Gratitude consists of being more aware of what you have, than what you don’t.” — Wishing everyone a great week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.