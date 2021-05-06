Last week Island had some major water issues. Monday of last week the city posted on Facebook that maintenance would be done to the water tank from Tuesday through Thursday; low water pressure was a possibility, but that was all they expected might happen. Unfortunately, there were some water main breaks around town, as well as in Buttonsberry, and on Doug Hill. These breaks, of course, resulted in many residents not having water. Because the water main breaks were not scheduled (they never are), it was impossible to give an approximate time for when the water would come back on. Thanks to the residents that contacted Friends of Island and the city right away, about those breaks. My sincere thanks go out, also to Island’s city employees, especially the two guys (one full-time, and one part-time), who worked day and night, over several days, to get the problem resolved as quickly as possible. The boil water advisory was lifted Monday morning, and we are definitely thankful to have running water!
The Baptist Ladies Tea, held last Saturday, turned out very nicely. We weren’t able to meet last year, but there was a good turnout this year. Our guest speaker was Liz Encinia, Executive Director of the KY Woman’s Missionary Union (WMU), and it was a pleasure to meet her, and hear her talk. The event was catered by Chicken Salad Chick of Owensboro, and was very nice. Thanks go out to Robyn Rafferty, wife of Bro. Chad Rafferty, and her helpers, for putting together a lovely Ladies Tea!
The new walkover bridge at the Island Ballpark is now completed. David Scott did a fantastic job on it, and it looks great! It’s wide enough for wheelchairs to go over it, and has handrails, too, to make it safe. I want to thank David and his helper, Larry, for all the work they put into it. Island greatly appreciates it!
Birthday greetings go out this week to Cori Free, Robert Bragg and Carol Eaton, and anniversary greetings go out to Lewis & Jennifer McCrystal and Wayne & Becky Curry. I hope you all have a truly special day! Remember that this Sunday is Mother’s Day. Happy Mother’s Day to all moms!
Get involved in your community! The next meeting of the Island Community Development Ass’n is scheduled for Monday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m., in the Island Baptist Fellowship Hall. Everyone is invited to attend.
Per Judge Exec Curtis Dame, June 24-26 are the dates to turn in your old tires. The location this year will be at Myer Creek Park. There is no cost to turn the tires in on those dates, so please take advantage of this opportunity!
Reminiscing 25 years ago (May 9, 1996) — Island Eagles have won the annual T-ball Jamboree held in Livermore. Nineteen teams participated in the tournament. The Eagles won four games. In the first game they beat Calhoun Cardinals 6-2. They beat Livermore Astros 11-3 in the second game. In the third game, they beat Calhoun Bulldogs 11-3. In their final game, which won them the tournament, they came back from being down seven runs to beat the Livermore Tigers 14-11. Coach Curtis Lindsey said this is the first time in 11 years Island has won. “I’m real proud of my team,” he said. Team members are Alex Lindsey, Nathan Shocklee, Whitney Whitaker, Jackson Kassinger, Laramie Kassinger, Sarah Bolton, Amanda Bolton, Allison Igleheart, Codi Chambers, Harold Strague and Thomas Lewallen.
“Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong. Do everything in love.” ~ 1 Corinthians 16:13-14 — Wishing everyone a great week!
To contact me, or to share any news for the article, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
