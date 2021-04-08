Tim’s and my thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Mr. Sherley “Duck” Drake, who passed away last week. His children include Island Mayor Vicki Hughes. We are very sorry for the family’s loss, and pray that God will comfort you all in the weeks and months to come.
After missing last year’s hunt, we were able to have an Easter Egg Hunt at Wooden Bridge Park last Saturday. It turned out to be a beautiful day, and it was wonderful to be out in the fresh air and see people again! The children each found lots of eggs! Sponsored by the Island Community Development Assn. and the City of Island, winners of chocolate bunnies were: Greyson Watts, Nora Calvert and Jack Calvert. And winners of Walmart gift cards included: Finley Chandler, who won a $10 card, and those winning $20 cards were Kaylyn Moore, Cassie Woosley, Lincoln Schindler and Baylee Rafferty. Some eggs hadn’t been found by the end of the hunt, and the last children remaining were able to run all over the park to find those eggs—and boy, were they excited! No children at the hunt walked away empty-handed, as they either got candy in their eggs, or won toys or gift cards, or all the above. Mr. Bunny Rabbit also volunteered his time at the park for the children to take pictures with him. Thanks go to Mr. Rabbit, the ICDA, City of Island and the volunteers who helped to make this event a success!
There was also a county-wide egg hunt that took place, a couple of days before Island’s egg hunt. At least 47 businesses donated 5 stuffed eggs each, to scatter around the county, and, in addition, there were 5 official golden eggs, each good for $100. Yes, my Tim found a golden egg, however, it was not an “official” golden egg; still, he won an ice cream cone from the Dairy Freeze. The official golden egg that was hidden in Island was found by Trent Shelton. His father Robert said that Trent was very excited, and had a picture taken at the courthouse with his prize. Other eggs were scattered around Island from that hunt, too, and were found at Island Baptist, Island UMC, Wooden Bridge Park and elsewhere. Thanks to all of the businesses that participated!
Birthday greetings go out this week to Matthew Parham, Jim Parham, Tim Sheppard, Norma Everly, Jaclyn Coin and Jerome Taylor. And Happy Anniversary to Leon & Sharron Hillard. Wishing you all a very special day!
Easter Sunday was another beautiful day. It was wonderful to start up our Sunday School classes again at Island Baptist, after more than a year, and to see so many at church (socially-distanced), after an equally long period of time, and be together to worship the risen Lord. I hope everyone had a lovely Easter!
Reminiscing 45 years ago (April 8, 1976) — Mrs. Myrtle McDole Emery celebrated her 92nd birthday at her home in Island, April 3. She received 23 phone calls, 53 birthday cards and a large number of gifts and flowers. Her daughter, Mrs. Lamar (Lillie) Elmore planned a dinner for her, but she became ill and couldn’t carry out her plans. Mrs. Emery wishes to thank everyone for making her birthday a happy one. Jill Russell of Glenville; J. Martin and Tim Mosley of Calhoun; Sylvia and Edwina Sutton spent last week in St. Petersburg, Florida. The 4th, 5th and 6th grades of Island School won 1st Place in the 4-H Club Jamboree, Friday night at the Calhoun School. They also won 1st Place in variety costumes. The theme was “It’s a Small World.” They will present the program for the district this Friday night at the Daviess County High School. Mrs. Nettie Whitaker of Evansville, Mrs. Ray Everly, Mrs. Wilbur Nall, Mrs. Coleta Orton and Mrs. Owsley Taylor enjoyed having lunch together at the Kings Table in Owensboro last Tuesday.
