Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of Dana Dickerson, who passed away last week on her birthday. We were so very sorry to hear the news. Dana owned and ran Twice-A-Day Café in Island, and we are thankful that she chose Island to open her business. May she rest in peace.
Tim and I headed out of town over the Memorial Day weekend, and visited friends in WV. It was nice to just relax and catch up with them. This is the first time we were able to get away since Tim started working at the Island Post Office. Hope everyone had a good weekend.
Island UMC members graduating in 2021 are: Luke Girvin, from Apollo High School; Keaghan Burden, from Brunswick High School; Jereal McKenzie, from Owensboro Community & Technical College; and Kenzie Tomes, from Kentucky Wesleyan College. Congratulations, graduates, and I wish you all the best in your future endeavors!
Celebrating birthdays this week are Ardie Wilkerson, Stacey Sowders, Mischele Hill and Doug Everly; and happy anniversary to Robert & Cindy Bishop. Wishing you all a very special day!
Congrats to Kelly Freels Key, who last week was the PRO 7.5 Winner in the National Drag Racing League “Battle at the Arch” in St. Louis, MO. She also won the low qualifier bonus, and the best first round reaction time award. And brother Robbie Freels also won the first round reaction time award. Way to go, both of you!
Thanks so much to those who have already sent in donations for upgrades to the Island Ballpark. There are several things at the Ballpark that do need working on, so if anyone else would like to contribute, please send your tax-deductible donation to: Island Community Development Assoc., c/o Tim Sheppard, PO Box 75, Island, KY 42350. Checks can be made out to ICDA, with “Island Ballpark” in the memo line. Thank you!
Reminiscing 45 years ago (June 3, 1976) — The fourth, fifth and sixth graders of Island Elementary School went to Kaintuck Territory for their class trip on May 22. There were approximately 60 children present, plus adult supervisors. Everyone enjoyed their outing. The “Young in Years” class of the Island United Methodist Church held a chicken fry at the church on Friday, May 28. There were nine students from Island to graduate last Tuesday night from McLean County High School. These students were: Winnona Arnold, Debbie Boyken, Johnny Cessna, Peggy Davis, Barbara Eaton, Elizabeth Howell, Russell Lewis, Teresa (Terri) Shocklee and Sylvia Sutton.
And 70 years ago (June 12, 1951) — Mrs. Rosa Wood entertained with a picnic, fish fry and swimming party at the camp of Harry Wood, on Green River, June 3, in honor of the birthday of her son, Theodore Wood, of Island. Dinner was served on the camp grounds. Guests were Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Wood, Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell Maddox, Mr. and Mrs. C.A. Wood, Mr. and Mrs. Darmon Baldwin, Mr. and Mrs. Albert Bowman, Harry Wood, Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Patton, Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Wood, Owensboro; Mrs. Evah Gillim, Theodore, Norman and Billie Gillim; Winfred Maddox, Arthur Bates, Dorman Baldwin, Leon Maddox, Misses Areta Fay Bowman, Aethel Maddox, Florence Maddox, Veda Baldwin, Navada Wood, Artie Wood; and Charles Carlisle.
“’If you can?’ said Jesus. Everything is possible for one who believes.” — Mark 9:23 — Wishing everyone a good week.
To contact me, or to share any news for the article, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
