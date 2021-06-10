Work is being done around town to spruce up a couple of different areas. Last Saturday several volunteers were at Island Ballpark working on the lighting, and spent all day there. Several of us were over at the ballpark after dark Saturday, to see how the lights looked, and they were working great! Thanks so much to these wonderful volunteers, for giving up so much of their free time to get the fields back in shape!
Another area of town getting spruced up is the intersection of School and Main Streets — where muralist Steve Lane has been busy working on the building there. This is part of the Island School Memorial Project, and will be a remembrance of all of the schools in Island’s history (one-room schoolhouses and otherwise). It will really look nice when it’s completed. We do love to see progress on Island projects!
Celebrating birthdays this week are Tresia Withers, Patrick Dame, and Cheston Hoover; and celebrating wedding anniversaries are Bro. Bobby & Doris Lott, Doug & Norma Everly, and Johnny & Jeannine Vandiver. I hope you all enjoy your special day!
For anyone interested in hearing the speaker at the next McLean Co. History Museum program, it will be held Monday, June 14 at 6 p.m. at the museum, located at 540 Main Street, Calhoun. Keith Yates will be speaking about his father’s WWII dog tags being found overseas a couple of years ago. Everyone is welcome to attend, and we’ll have munchies following the program. There is parking on Main Street, and also more parking in the rear of the museum and Treasure House. For more info, call 270-499-5033. You can leave a voicemail message there, or contact me. (My contact info is at the end of this column.)
Reminiscing 45 years ago (June 10, 1976) — Keith Blades remains in the hospital since his second knee operation, June 5. He was expected home yesterday. Island U.M.Y.F. went to visit Keith Blades Sunday night, May 30. There were seven youths and two adults present. The U.M.Y.F. also held a hamburger dinner at the church at 6:30 p.m. on June 4. The supper was enjoyed very much by all who attended.
And 25 years ago (June 13, 1996) — Congratulations to all 1996 graduates. A special congratulations to Amanda Rickard. She was chosen salutatorian, and received a Regents Scholarship for full tuition at Eastern Kentucky University. Other graduates from our community were Pamela E. Eastwood, Jessica Howard, Rodney Lee Howard, Scott Howell, Matt Humphrey, Shaun Hunt, Lori Kassinger, Rory Shane Miller, Jane Revlett, Shawn Taylor, Trina Whitmer, Janet Wilkerson and Eddie Willis. ~ Students from the Island area who will continue in next year’s Primary Program at Livermore Elementary School are: India Ford, Laramie Kassinger, Sarah Cabbage, Randi Whitaker, Drew Cobb, Asa Lott, Kaleb Edmonds, Amanda Duke, Harold Sprague, Katie Baughn, Lezlie Miller, Erika Calvert, Brook Boyken, Ryan Brooks, Tyler Farris, Taryn Gardner and Patrick Sunn.
“But when you ask, you must believe and not doubt, because the one who doubts is like a wave of the sea, blown and tossed by the wind.” ~ James 1:6 — Wishing everyone a blessed week!
To contact me, or to share any news for the article, please call or text 850-543-6772, or email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
