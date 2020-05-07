My condolences go out to the family of Mary Logsdon, who passed away on April 27.
Island Baptist Church, Island Church of God, and Life Harvest Ministries Worship Center all had drive-in worship services Sunday morning, and Island UMC had a live online service. The Island Baptist and Island UMC services can be found on their Facebook pages, if you missed them.
Mother’s Day is this Sunday, so Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there! Birthday greetings go out this week to Bob Bragg, Carol Eaton, and Lewis McCrystal, and wedding anniversary greetings to Lewis & Jennifer McCrystal and Wayne & Becky Curry. Wishing everyone a really special day!
Last Saturday was my birthday, and I spent a few hours on the phone with family from California, who called to wish me well. For dinner Tim and I had a gift certificate for Bridge View Pizzeria, so it worked out great—we had some good pizza and breadsticks, and didn’t have to cook or clean! If you haven’t done so yet, give the Bridge View Pizzeria a try, and remember—they deliver! Their phone number is 270-673-7038.
God’s House of Hope will not be having their Fish Fry fundraiser this month, either. They hope to be able to start that up again in June. I hope so, too, and will let you know whenever I get word, one way or the other.
Reminiscing 50 years ago (May 7, 1970) — The Island Community Development Association has erected “Welcome to Island” signs on U.S. 431 at the north and south city limits. The material used was donated by B.W. Kirtley Hardware and the Kirtley Lumber Company of Island. After being painted and lettered, the signs were erected by J.D. Hardison, Don Ford and Douglas Everly, who is president of the Association. At the last meeting on April 27, Bobby Johnson gave a report on the McLean County Planning and Zoning Commission. Henry Taylor gave a report on Industrial Development and the possibility of Island securing natural gas in the future.
And 25 years ago (May 4, 1995) — Island students planted a Bradford Pear tree to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Earth Day. The tree was donated by Kentucky Utilities and was dedicated to Jeanette Polk. Ms. Polk is retiring after this school year. She has taught at Island School since 1963.
“The difference between heaven and hell isn’t the temperature, it’s the management.” — Wishing everyone a safe week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.