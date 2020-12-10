My condolences go out to the families and friends of Steve Humphrey and Gene Powell, who both passed away last week. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Birthday greetings go out this week to Halpen Hoover, Lydia Taylor, Henry Glenn Taylor, Patty Dame, Michael Crumbaker, Marianne Eaton and Wayne Morris. Wishing you all a wonderful day!
I know there are many good organizations to donate to at this time, but please do remember God’s House of Hope—the only food bank serving the entire county. This Friday would have been their regular Fish Fry Fundraiser—so this makes nine months without their main fundraiser. Any donation amount you can send to them would be appreciated—especially at Christmastime. Please mail donations to GHOH, P.O. Box 23, Island KY 42350. And thank you!
Please remember to shop local, and that includes restaurants. Kip’s 2 Go looks like they had a great first week. Please call your order in ahead, if you can, because they have been busy; their number is 270-486-1999. Baby, it’s cold outside—but if you want milkshakes, the Dairy Freeze is still the place to go. Same goes for an Island burger, and the rest of their regular fare. You can still drive up and order, as usual, or call in your order at 270-486-3213. For pizza, subs, wings, spaghetti and more, call Bridge View Pizzeria at 270-673-7038, and remember—they deliver! And for breakfast and other down-home cooking, call Twice-a-Day Café at 270-673-7005 to order take-out.
Remember that gift certificates/gift cards are great for Christmas gifts/stocking stuffers, and help the businesses, as well. I know that the Dairy Freeze and Bridge View Pizzeria have them, and you can check with the other businesses, to see if they also offer them. Remember, too, to help by patronizing Red’s Tanning and Hometown Creations and dB Hair Grafix, both located on Main Street. Red’s has lots of items that would make great gifts and stocking stuffers, and also offers gift cards; call Red at 270-673-7033. And for dB Hair Grafix, you can schedule a hair appointment with Dana by calling or texting her at 270-314-8448.
We recently had a fence put up around our house. I had inquired at the Island UMC about who put up their black chain link fence (just west of the church), and they turned us on to Todd Culbertson of Bravo Fencing. Bravo did the work at our house, and Tim and I highly recommend them. Todd and his team have been in the business over 20 years, and do very professional work. Examples of their work are on Facebook, and their number is 270-543-5977.
I placed an order for 100 wreaths last week, to go along with the wreaths I ordered earlier this year — all for this year’s Wreaths Across America Day. When I find out the delivery date, Tim and I, and the other dedicated helpers will get out and place the wreaths. We will also be taking photos to share on Facebook. Thanks again to everyone that sponsored a wreath for a veteran’s grave!
Reminiscing 60 years ago (Dec. 15, 1960) — Ben Shacklett and family, of Nashville, spent a few days last week with his mother, Mrs. Jessie Shacklett. Miss Ruby Nell Hounton, of Owensboro, spent Sunday with her mother, Mrs. Cordelia Hounton. Mrs. Elbert Coke spent Wednesday with Mrs. N.N. Crumbaker. Miss Judith Moore, of Bowling Green, spent Sunday with her mother, Mrs. Archie Moore. Mr. & Mrs. Ray Everly and Nettie May Whitaker were in Owensboro Friday. Mrs. Archie Moore, Misses Cliffie Brown and Pauline Fentress were in Owensboro Saturday. Mr. & Mrs. Ray Everly were in Central City Saturday. The Island MYF met at the Island Methodist Church and held their annual Christmas Social Dec. 9. Thirty-two were present—gifts were exchanged and refreshments were served. The counselors are Mrs. Ernest Bates and Mrs. Homer Whitaker.
“Remember this—that very little is needed to make a happy life.” ~ Marcus Aurelius Antonius — Wishing everyone a safe week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKY News@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
