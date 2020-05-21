My condolences go out to the family and friends of David Withers, who passed away last week. He always had a smile on his face whenever I saw him, and I know he will be greatly missed.
God’s House of Hope said to please let everyone know how thankful they are for your support and donations to GHOH and the needy of McLean County during this trying time. (If anyone would like to send in a donation, to help tide them over until they can do another fish fry fundraiser, please mail it to GHOH, P.O. Box 23, Island KY 42350. And thank you!)
Happy Anniversary to Ronnie and Jane Crumbaker, and Happy Birthday to Paige Chandler. Hope you enjoy your special days!
Red’s Tanning and Hometown Creations will open their retail side of the store on May 20, and on May 25 the tanning side will be open. Between May 20-24, in addition to buying any of the crafts, T-shirts and other products in the store, you will be able to buy tanning sessions or tanning packages. When you do so, between those dates, you will also be given a gift, so be sure and check them out. Their hours are Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.to 4:30 p.m., and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. They are closed Mondays and National holidays. The phone number is 270-673-7033, and they’re located in the strip mall at 255 W. Main St., right beside Bridge View Pizzeria.
Reminiscing 40 years ago (May, 1980) — Mr. and Mrs. Arvin Whitmer enjoyed having all their children home for Mother’s Day. They were: Mr. and Mrs. Billie Strong, Stephanie, Joe and Bubby; Mr. and Mrs. Frank Whitmer and Katrina; Mr. and Mrs. James Emery, Barb and Jimmie; Mr. and Mrs. Terry Whitmer and Crystal; and Miss Kaye Whitmer.
On May 6, 1980, residents of Island had quite a scare when a leak in the hose of a tanker truck caused between 10 and 14 tons of anhydrous ammonia to spill out into the air. The truck was transferring the chemical into a storage tank at Green Valley Farm Supply in Island, when the spill occurred. Island Volunteer Firemen responded to the 11 o’clock incident, as well as the McLean County Rescue Squad. Livermore Fire Dept. also responded for backup. As a precaution, students at Island Elementary School were evacuated for about an hour until the spill was brought under control. In addition, homes in the immediate vicinity of the store were evacuated. More than 150 people were affected by the spill. There were no reported injuries.
“Need an expert’s opinion? Pray.” — Wishing everyone a safe week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
