It’s been a busy week, with a little bit of crazy weather. I’m glad to see the farmers able to get out and get some harvesting done. On Sept. 11 we watched old footage on TV, and remembered that horrible day in 2001. We were united Americans that day, and for many months afterwards. I pray we get back to that point.
Friends of Island has projects in the works for the historic area of Island. AFORDable Signs has been out to do prep work for three more historic-looking street signs. The signs are for School Street, High and Main, and Old Sac and Main. Funding is still needed to pay for the School Street sign, right by the old pool hall. Another project is for work to be done at the old pool hall; the plan is to have a mural with the old School St. school on the building. This school had students from 1931-1955. The muralist will again be Steve Kendrick Lane (who painted the large Island mural). Some items from the last Island School (1955-1995), to include the flag pole, will be set up by the old pool hall. Anyone that would like to help make this project a reality, please send a donation in any amount (it all adds up!) to Scott Hillard, P.O. Box 106, Island KY, 42350. On the check memo line, please write FOI-School Project. There is also a Friends of Island Facebook page post, with a GoFundMe link, if you’d rather donate that way.
Per County Clerk Carol Eaton, the voting location for the Island Precinct will change from the Island City Hall to the South Eastern/Island Fire Station on Hwy 85E. Please spread the word!
Happy 51st anniversary to Bob and Gerry Bragg, and happy 35th anniversary to Roger and Carol Eaton. Wishing both couples a very special day! And congratulations to Danny and Amy Young, who were married under the Island Wooden Bridge last Saturday. Amy is the sister of Bro. Eric Hill, who owns Bridge View Pizzeria. I wish Danny and Amy many years of happiness together!
Reminiscing 85 years ago (Sept. 8, 1935) — Island School opened Monday with a large attendance. Teachers are as follows: Herbert Mattingly, Mesdames Sam Powell, A.R. Moore, Collings Miller, Misses Cliffie Brown and Urith Nall. And three months later: (Dec. 12, 1935) — The Honor Roll for Island School for November follows: First grade: Pudgy Rose, Bonnie Ray Nall, Trilba Harrison, Artie May Eaton, O.V. Case, June Allen, Johnny Hardison, Weldon Bolton, Frances Owens; Second grade: Hugh Ike Eaton, Elwanda Bates, Elwanda Chenault, Adell Howell, Barbara McLellan, Kathryn Shutt, Leonard Orange, Hubert Jackson; Third grade: Margaret Lou Penrod, Mary Lee Wells, Jimmie Divens, Jimmie Freels, B.J. Miller, Thomas Rector; Fourth grade: Emogene Bidwell, Ola Baker, Ferol Eaton, Aletha Howell, Lillian Shacklett, Norma Yewell, Churchill Cox, Leamon Eaton, W.D. Owens, Kimbley Penrod; Fifth grade: Era Nell Howell, Clarence Baker, Fred Calvert, Anne E. Hall, Wilma Maddox, Betty Jo McAfee, Margaret Owens, Joan Pollock, Aline Thompson, Marie Hardison, Nevelen Forbes; Sixth grade: Jean Andrews, Elora McAfee, Wilma Massey, Herbert Shacklett; Seventh grade: Kenneth Brown, Eleanor Randle, Edwin Randle, Ila Hughes, Wanedith Cox, Kirtley Howell, Bobby Gardner; Eighth grade: Jimmie Blades, Euleen Rector, Elnora Shacklett, Bonnie Lee Bowman, Altha Kirtley, Lucille Loyd.
“We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.” — Martin Luther King, Jr. — Wishing everyone a great week.
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
