I hope everyone had a nice Thanksgiving. We had a nice, quiet day.
Jennifer (Trunnell) Bullock stopped by that morning and dropped off a still-warm pumpkin pie. It was wonderful, Jennifer — thanks!
Kip’s 2 Go (formerly Midtown) is now open, so give it a try! They have burgers, subs, pizza and more, and are open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Right now they’re carry-out and drive-thru only. Call ahead at 270-486-1999. Their address is 525 Adams Avenue.
The strip mall on West Main Street has decorated their storefronts, and looks very festive! Scott and Melissa Hillard went around decorating the Heritage Garden and other areas at First and Main — getting in the Christmas spirit!
The Island Community Development Association started working on decorating the park Saturday. Due to sickness and other commitments, we had a skeleton crew with Nancy Johnson and myself from the ICDA decorating, as well as Junior Bates, also with the ICDA, who was working on electrical plugs.
Neil Ashby helped us out in the morning, and Melissa Hillard hung in there with me and Nancy all day — even going tree and rock climbing to help decorate! Thanks, Neil and Melissa — you were a great help! The rest of the electrical issues at the park should hopefully be addressed this week, and we’ll be back to finish decorating sometime soon, when the weather is cooperating. It’s at least beginning to look like Christmas!
Birthday greetings go out this week to Sabrina Geary, and wedding anniversary greetings to Bobby and Sabrina Geary and Chris and Gaye Johnson. Wishing you all a very special day!
My thanks to everyone who sponsored wreaths for Wreaths Across America. I placed the order earlier this week.
Reminiscing 45 years ago (Dec. 4, 1975) — Mr. and Mrs. Lesley Brown, Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Johnson and Traig and Mr. and Mrs. Charles (Big Boy) Harvey and Dawn were guests of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Brown and sons, Larry and Lesley in Paducah last Sunday. Mrs. Mary Donahoo spent some time with her granddaughter, Mrs. Bobby Everly, Mr. Everly and family of near Livermore. Thanksgiving day guests of Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Ike Eaton were Mr. and Mrs. Almon Eaton, Mr. and Mrs. David Shocklee, Barbara Lou, Martin and Roger. Mr. and Mrs. Felix French, Judy and Rebecca of Owensboro and Miss Pauline Fentress were dinner guests of Mrs. Vessie Howell Thanksgiving day.
Thanksgiving day dinner guests of Mr. and Mrs. Archie Neal were: the Rev. and Mrs. Harry Lewes and sons, Joe and Russell, and Mrs. Lewes’ mother, Mrs. Webb; Mr. and Mrs. Ed Ferguson, Pam, Keith and Brian of No Creek; Mr. and Mrs. Benny Neal and sons, K.D. and Kevin of Madisonville; and Mr. and Mrs. Terry Neal and children, Doug, Lynne and Carol. Dinner guests of Mr. and Mrs. Lamar Elmore for Thanksgiving were Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Roark of Jeffersonville, Indiana; Mrs. Myrtle Emery; and Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Willis and Misty. Afternoon guests were: Mr. and Mrs. Elvis Willis and daughter, Janie; Mr. and Mrs. Danny Willis and son, Alan; Tommy Vaught of Drakesboro; and Miss Patricia Spicer of Central City. Mr. and Mrs. Charles Wiggington of Elizabethtown; Mrs. Maude London of Greenville; Mrs. Vineta Davis and Angela of Owensboro; and Mr. and Mrs. Bob Bishop and Robbie spent the Thanksgiving holidays with Mr. and Mrs. E.W. Carter.
“What would you do today if you knew Christ was coming tomorrow?” — Wishing everyone a safe week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.