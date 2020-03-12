Bridge View Pizzeria will begin their delivery service on March 16. Per one Facebook post they will deliver to Island, Buttonsberry, Livermore, and the Buck Creek area. Their phone number is 270-673-7038, so if you haven’t tried out one of their pizzas or other offerings, be sure and check them out!
Birthday greetings go out this week to Sue Howard, Marilyn Cessna and Whitney Parker. Wishing you all a wonderful day!
The GHOH Fish Fry is this Friday, March 13, from 4-7 p.m. Come out for an all-you-can-eat meal of fish or chicken strips, hush puppies, cole slaw, baked potato or fries, beans, beverage and dessert for just $11. Kids 12 and younger eat for just $5. The location is 205 W. Main St., Island, and you can eat there, or get your meal to go.
The Island Masonic Lodge will have their Community Breakfast this Saturday, March 14, from 7-10 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Donations will be accepted. The Masons have done even more work to the interior of the Lodge, so come and check it out. The Lodge is at 325 Adams Ave. (KY-431), Island.
Save the date for Easter in the Park, which will be April 11, 3 p.m., at Wooden Bridge Park. There will be Easter egg hunts for various ages, prizes, and more, sponsored by the Island Community Development Assn. The rain date is scheduled for April 12, also at 3 p.m.
The Island Community Development Assn. had a good meeting last week. Our next meeting takes place June 2, 6:30 p.m. at Island City Hall, to begin planning for this year’s Wooden Bridge Festival.
Reminiscing 30 years ago (Mar. 8, 1990) — Following is a list of outstanding and honor roll students at Island School for this marking period. Outstanding Students: 1st grade: Amanda Daniels, Sarah Everly, Brent Hardison, Edward Howell, Katie Beth Howell, Elizabeth Long, Nathan Murch, Jackie Smith and Jessica Warner; 2nd grade: Russel Brown, Brittany Williams, Iva Oakley, Jessica Stevens, Aric Tremble, Skye Lindsey, Robbie Freels, Jill Hughes, Rachel Curry and Christy Crabtree. Honor Roll Students: 3rd grade: Brandon Watts; 4th grade: Tara Kassinger, Crystal Scott, Lea Williams and Jeremy Carter; 5th grade: Patrick Dame, Nicholas Logsdon and Jessica Trunnell; 6th grade: Amanda Rickard, Katrina Whitmer and Shawn Taylor. Doug and Norma Everly attended the Texas Gas awards dinner at the Executive Inn on Wednesday night. Those honored were employees at the Owensboro office recognizing the 1, 5, 10, 20, 25, 30, 35 and 40 year anniversaries with the company. Doug has been with Texas Gas for 25 years in June 1990.
“God doesn’t call the equipped. He equips the called.” — Wishing everyone a great week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
