Sunday there was a good turnout at Island Baptist Church. The Youth Ministry started up again Sunday evenings at 6 p.m., and that’s for students in middle and high school. You can catch the Island Baptist service and the Island United Methodist Church service on their Facebook pages. Island Church of God of Prophecy and Buttonsberry Baptist Church have in-person services. If any of the churches have news for me to pass on, please text or call me. There are many people on the prayer lists, and I always pray for everyone’s health. I do not list names here, because I don’t know if people want their name or ailment revealed in the paper. If you’d like it mentioned, please let me know.
Following church, because Twice-a-Day Café was closed Sunday, Tim and I were happy to have Hugh Ike Eaton join us at Gray’s Country Café in Sacramento (the old Blue Jay Café), and we had a nice meal in front of the fireplace there, and enjoyed catching up with one another.
Bro. Eric Espada, of Island United Methodist Church, said that the church members recently helped the homeless in Owensboro by collecting non-perishables for them. He added that anyone wanting to help can bring non-perishables to the church, and they will send them to the homeless in Owensboro. I know that some of the homeless are living in makeshift tents at a park, and I can only imagine how cold and miserable they must be. Please help out if you can.
Twice-a-Day Café is having a rough time right now, and could use everyone’s help to keep their business going. They are cutting their hours, as needed, but please call ahead to see about going in for dine-in service, or to place a to-go order. Their number is 270-977-0978.
Happy Anniversary to Robbie and Valaire Edmonds—may you two enjoy many more years of wedded bliss! And belated birthday greetings to Red Conrad. Hope you had a great 93rd birthday!
This Saturday is recycling day at the Island City Hall parking lot. They still only accept cardboard. Please break it down and drop it in the trailer there; that makes for less “stuff” in your garbage tote.
The Wreath Match ends tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 15! If anyone wants to take advantage of sponsoring Wreaths Across America wreaths early, where you sponsor one, and WAA matches one, you will pay $15 and receive 2 wreaths. You can’t beat that deal, and there is no limit to how many you can sponsor. After Jan. 15, wreaths will still be available, but for $15 each. For any questions, please call or text me at 850-543-6772.
Reminiscing 60 years ago (Jan. 12, 1961) — Ardoth Hardin, Howard Thomas Wilkerson, and Etta Mae Wilkerson, Willard Leslie Long were married in a double ceremony at the home of the Rev. Alfred Flewallen and Mrs. Flewallen, Island, at 2 p.m., January 3. The Rev. Mr. Flewallen officiated. Mrs. Wilkerson is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Hardin, Livermore. Mr. Wilkerson and Mrs. Long’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. Howard Wilkerson of Island. Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Long are the parents of Mr. Long. And on Jan. 19, 1961: The Island Methodist Church will receive a bequest of $1,000 from the estate of the late Leslie B. Carden of Hartford. He specified the $1,000 given the Island Church is to be applied to its debt.
And 35 years ago (Jan. 16, 1986) — Mr. and Mrs. Allen Powell were honored with a surprise dinner Saturday night to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Attending were Gerald, Theresa and David Powell of Masonville; Jim, Margaret and Shana Turner of Hartford; Gene, Paula, Deeayne and Jason Powell, Vivian Ayer, John, Janice and Jeff Shutt, all of Island; Kevin and Theresa Shutt of Russellville and Charlotte Gish of Beech Grove.
“Worshiping God is more than a Sunday morning event.” ~ Xochitl Dixon — Wishing everyone a great week!
To contact me, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.