Sunday was Pastor Appreciation Day. We have some great pastors here in Island, and I hope they all know that they are a big part of our community, and are all very much appreciated! I must also add that I’m so grateful we can still continue in-person services here, since there are some areas of our country limiting church attendance to a few people, or closing their doors entirely. We are very blessed! If you still want to show your appreciation to your pastor, with a thank-you card, gift certificate, or something else, there’s always this Sunday or next Sunday. They will be happy to know that you thought of them!
The “Falloween Day Bazaar” will be this Saturday, Oct. 17 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. (the vendors start at 7 a.m., and the other activities start at 9 a.m.) at both Island Wooden Bridge Park and in the parking lot of the strip mall. There will be over 20 vendors, a costume contest, a family scavenger hunt, silent auction and more. Bridge View Pizzeria will also be selling food and drinks, including lemonade shake-ups at the restaurant. If you’re interested in reserving a vendor spot, please contact Bridge View Pizzeria at 270-673-7038 or Red’s Tanning and Hometown Creations at 270-673-7033. (Please note that this is not an Island Community Development Assn event.)
The Ghost Hunt Fundraiser for Dana Dickerson is this Saturday evening (Oct. 17), from 5 p.m. until ? at the Battle of Sac grounds. This is for adults age 18 and over. Cost is $15 cash each (you’ll get a receipt there), and they will also be serving food and drinks. Dress warmly. All proceeds go to Dana to help with medical bills and travel expenses. She will be out there ghost hunting, too! This fundraiser is sponsored by the South West Paranormal Society, and special guest will be Forrest Land, a descendant of Nathan Bedford Forrest.
Anniversary greetings go out this week to Andrew & Jackie Coin and Terry & Linda Wetzel; wishing you all a wonderful day!
Reminiscing 45 years ago (Oct. 16, 1975) — The Island Community Development Association held their Annual Pancake Day, and served up pancakes to 148 people. Real estate for sale included a 9-room, 2-story house on a one acre lot on Main Street in Island. The owner said, “Sell it!” The reduced price was $11,500.
And 70 years ago (Oct. 17, 1950) — The Island Eagles won the 1950 Kentucky-Indiana League playoffs championship by defeating the Beech Creek Coalers, 9 to 2, at Island, Sunday afternoon. The Eagles won in two straight games. Young Bobby Austin of the Eagles and the veteran Joe Vick hooked up in a tight mound duel that wasn’t decided until the eighth frame, when a wild streak by Vick, coupled with two Coalers’ miscues and hits by Hughes, Rector and Bibb accounted for four runs. Beech Creek threatened in the early innings, but fast fielding by the Eagles and tight pitching by Austin held the Muhlenberg countians scoreless for the first seven innings. It marked the second year in a row that Island had defeated Beech Creek in the finals of the K-I League playoffs.
By the way, the Island Eagles, the Champs in 1950, were: Ray Hughes, Ben Davis, Tommy Rector, Gary Sartain, H. Colburn, B.J. Miller, Narvel Wood, Jr. “Hossy” Bowman, Weldon Bolton, Bobby Austin, Billie Bibb, Sam Pate, Jimmy Howard and F. Clayton. Their trophy is in the McLean County History Museum in Calhoun.
“The harvest is plentiful, but the workers are few.” — Matthew 9:37. Let each of us become one of those workers, to help lighten the load, and reach more people. I wish everyone a wonderful week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
