My condolences go out to the family and friends of Judy Anderson, who passed away last week. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. We have so many sick in our community that need our prayers. For those online that do not know about it, there’s a Facebook page called “McLean County Praying Together.” Every night at 8 p.m. a different pastor from McLean County gets on there and reads Scripture and prays; some even sing, as well. It’s just maybe 10 or 15 minutes each night to come together and pray for our county and country, and some of us derive great benefit from getting together for a few minutes to worship in the evenings. Check it out, if you have not already done so. It may be a blessing to you.
Birthday greetings go out to Matt Head, Pos Colburn and Valaire Edmonds. Wishing you all a very special day!
Recently driving by Phillips Enterprises, Inc. on 431 (just north of Livermore), I noticed that complete cars bring in $210 each. So if you have a vehicle sitting around that you know will never run again, give them a call. The prices change up regularly, so check with them to see what you will get for turning in your vehicle. Their number is 270-733-4342.
Please remember to check out your outdoor American flags. If they are beginning to fall apart (as some I have seen are), please take them down until you can buy another one. Old, unserviceable flags can be placed in a drop-box in the county courthouse, where they will be properly disposed of.
Reminiscing 30 years ago (Jan. 24, 1991) — Island Community Development (Ass’n), including Shelia Free and Callie Crabtree, decorated the city’s Christmas tree with red, white and blue decorations in support of the troops in Saudi Arabia.
And 45 years ago (Jan. 29, 1976) — Mrs. Dorris Keach of Robards spent Saturday afternoon with her aunt, Mrs. Carmen Owens and friends. Mrs. Deutzy Shutt and Mrs. Dalcye Sparks were in Central City Thursday shopping. Mrs. Jeannie Mullins and daughters, Pam and Jennifer Sheppard spent the weekend in Henderson with Mrs. Frances Biggs and children, Mark and Beth. Leamon Eaton and J.D. Hardison went fishing Saturday at Barkley Lake. They caught 64 fish. Mr. and Mrs. David Wright of Livermore and Mr. and Mrs. Jon Bradshaw and Amy were supper guests of Mr. and Mrs. Leamon Eaton, Friday evening. A birthday dinner was given by Mrs. Herman Lee Colburn in honor of Herman Lee’s 42nd birthday, at their home Sunday, Jan. 18. Those attending were their daughter, Mrs. Kathy Richardson and Donnie of Lewisburg, Tenn.; Mrs. Doretha Colburn of Livermore; Pam Howard and Tony Colburn. Kathy baked him a beautiful birthday cake. Everyone enjoyed the dinner and fellowship together. Have many more. On Jan. 22nd Jim Silver was named by the Board of Directors as the new president of the Livermore-Island Chamber of Commerce.
“Life is a puzzle—Jesus is the missing piece.” — Wishing everyone a safe week!
To contact me, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
