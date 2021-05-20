Sunday turned out to be a beautiful day. At Island Baptist five students were recognized for graduating from their respective schools. Those recognized were high school graduates Neil Ashby, Madison Parham, Wendell Parham and Sebastian Smith, as well as WKU graduate Garrett Edmonds. Neil will be going into the U.S. Army, starting Basic Training in June; Madison, Wendell and Sebastian plan to attend college in the fall; and Garrett, who received a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, will soon head off to Washington, D.C., where he’s accepted an internship. Congratulations to all of the graduates, and I wish you all the best in your future endeavors!
Sunday was also special in another way, as we helped Hugh Ike Eaton celebrate his birthday a few days early. There was a great spread, and it was so nice to visit with the family. It was also nice to finally get to meet Ann Swift, who was there for the occasion. Thanks to Martin and Marianne Eaton for hosting another lovely get-together!
Belated birthday greetings to Jad Maxberry and Addie Wright! Birthday greetings go out this week to Jennifer Bullock, Dana Dickerson, Ricky Dame and Paige Chandler; and happy anniversary to Ronnie and Jane Crumbaker. I wish you all an extra special day!
The ICDA met last week, and the Island Wooden Bridge Festival is officially on the calendar. This year’s fest date is Saturday, Sept. 11, so please mark your calendar and save the date!
Please contact me if you’d like to have any other graduates mentioned, as I can only write about graduates that I know about. The same goes for any other news. If you don’t tell me about it, chances are I don’t know about it.
Reminiscing 70 years ago (May 14, 1951) — Miss Dorothy Helen Cessna, student nurse at Owensboro-Daviess County hospital, was a guest of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Cessna, Monday. Misses Shirley Davis, Patricia Garst, Judith Ann Moore, Ann Eaton, Reta Thompson, Peggy Gross, Tom Coke and Ronnie Prater, members of the Freshman class of the Sacramento high school visited the Great Onyx cave and Crystal cave Saturday. Pvt. Tommy Rector, Camp Breckinridge, and Mrs. Rector and little daughter, Sandra Marie, Owensboro, were guests of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Rector, Sunday. Mrs. Ed Howell and Mr. and Mrs. J.S. Yewell attended the Rudd-Howell wedding at Rumsey Saturday afternoon. Pvt. Nathan Murch, after spending a furlough with Mrs. Murch and son, also his mother, Mrs. Sudie Murch, and family, has returned to Fort Eustis, Va. Mrs. Patsy Kirtley visited her daughter, Mrs. George Davis, and Mr. Davis, of Evansville, recently. Mrs. William Blades, Sr., is visiting Mr. and Mrs. Fred Peters, of Hardinsburg.
And 45 years ago (May 6, 1976) — “David Drake, a student at Island Elementary, was recently presented with the Courier-Journal and the Louisville Times, Jim Claypool Conservation Poster Contest Certificate of Merit. Without the help of his teacher, parents and friends working together to support him, David might not have entered. We should all work together and help each other.”
And 30 years ago (May 23, 1991) — Liberty Trunnell, a senior at McLean County High School, was awarded the Kentucky Wesleyan College Presidential Scholarship for her outstanding high school record and her achievement in KWC’s scholarship competition, held on Jan. 19, 1991. Liberty is the daughter of Danny and Debby Trunnell of Island. At KWC, Liberty will probably major in English.
“Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. See, I am doing a new thing!” ~ Isaiah 43:18-19 — Wishing everyone a great week!
To contact me, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
