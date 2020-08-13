My sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of Reta Conrad, who passed away last week. Although I never had the privilege of meeting Reta, I know she was a member of the Island Heritage Council, so must have had a deep love of Island.
Thanks to Bro. Eric Hill for continuing to make improvements at the strip mall. He’s added more flowers and some benches out on the porch, and it looks very inviting.
Just a reminder to everyone to please help out the small, local businesses during this pandemic. One bad month will make some businesses have to close down for good. Walmart and other big name stores and restaurants will probably be fine through all this, but the little mom-and-pop stores need our business; that includes local restaurants, hairdressers, grocery stores, gas stations, coffee shops, etc. If you’re able to, please do your part to help keep McLean County’s businesses and other local businesses going!
Birthday greetings go out this week to Jeannine Vandiver; wishing you a wonderful day!
The Recycle Trailer will be at Island City Hall parking lot this Saturday, August 15. Please bring any cardboard you have, broken down, and add it to the trailer.
If you have a flag outside of your home or business, please check its condition, and if it needs replacing, please do so. There are some tattered flags flying, and in that case, it’s better to have no flag up than an unserviceable one. As a reminder, there is a dropbox in the courthouse, where you can place old, unserviceable flags to be disposed of properly.
Reminiscing 60 years ago (Aug. 18, 1960) — Supt. C.V. Watson has given the NEWS a list of teachers for Island school. They are: Principal, Delbert Settle; first grade, Nancy Ford; second grade, Eufaula Wells; third grade, Cliffie Brown; fourth grade, Pauline Fentress; fifth grade, Martha J. Nall; sixth grade, Eddie Bidwell; seventh grade, Maxine Hughes; eighth grade, Sue Nelson. Miss Linda Cox is visiting her Uncle Frank Cox and family at Gary. Miss Joyce Allen, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Marion Allen of Island and Mike Rios, U.S. Army, Ft. Campbell, son of Mr. & Mrs. Nash Rios, Woodland, California were married at 2 p.m. Friday, August 5. The Rev. Alfred Flewallen officiated at the home of the bride in Island. The PTA will sponsor an ice cream supper and softball game at the Island school Saturday evening. Homemade ice cream, cakes and pies will be served starting at 5 p.m.
And 35 years ago (Aug. 15, 1985) — The 1985 Little Miss McLean County Beauty Pageant winner was Cristen Natalie Lamb, a four-year-old from Island, the daughter of Gail and Venea Lamb. The six-year-old age division winner was Tara Lindsey of Island, the daughter of Chalmer and Sherry Lindsey. Island Sunshine Beauty Salon will have their Grand Opening on August 17; salon operators are Darlene Edmonds and Katrina Fulkerson. Mr. & Mrs. Mike Richey and Paul of Lawrenceburg, KY and Carol Freels of Island have returned from their vacation in California. Sarah Richey stayed with her grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Jimmy Freels while her parents were away. Hutie Moore of New Albany, Indiana spent several days recently with her sister, Addie Belle Freels and other relatives.
“It’s hard to get into shape spiritually if you only work out on Sunday.” — Wishing everyone a safe week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.