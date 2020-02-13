Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone! Yes, I know it’s tomorrow, so for those of you that forgot about it, you still have a day to run out and get something for your honey.
Remember that the God’s House of Hope Fish Fry is also tomorrow (Friday), Feb. 14, from 4-7 p.m. Bring your honey for an all-you-can-eat meal of fish or chicken strips, with all the fixins, plus dessert and drink for just $11 each. Eat there, or get it to go. The address is 205 W. Main St., Island. Help out the county food bank, and get an affordable meal at the same time. Hope to see you there!
David and Annie Podolak’s baby girl made her church debut this past Sunday at Island Baptist, and she is a doll! It’s great to see so many little ones at church now.
Birthday greetings go out this week to Betty Smith, Annie Podolak, Tommy Calvert and Terry Wetzel. Wishing you all a great day!
It looks like it’s time to start some spring cleaning, a little early this year. Look at your yard, and if it looks like a tornado went through it, it’s time to borrow a truck and fill her up! Get your truckload of stuff, and head over to the McLean County Transfer Station to drop it off. Each truckload costs about $10, which is well worth it, if it means getting rid of junk that’s taking up precious space in your garages, homes, porches and yards. Throw in your extra trash bags, too. The Transfer Station is at 1538 Hwy 136E, and is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call them at 270-273-5307 if you have any questions, or to ensure they’re open, if it’s an inclement weather day.
While you’re at it, if you fly an American Flag, or any other flag, please check out its condition. If your flag is torn or worse, please take it down until you can replace it. If you’re not physically able to take your flag down, let me know.
The Bridge View Pizzeria should be opening any time now, in the former location of Sweet Sophia’s. Really looking forward to pizza delivery in Island!
Reminiscing 45 years ago (Feb. 13, 1975) — Mr. & Mrs. Eugene Bullock and Mr. & Mrs. J.D. Daniel spent Sunday with Mr. & Mrs. Vernon Austin and family in Owensboro. Mr. & Mrs. J.D. Hardison visited Mr. & Mrs. Del Hardison in Owensboro Friday. Mrs. Shirley Calvert entertained her husband, Shirley, with a birthday dinner Sunday. Those attending were Mrs. Shirley Ann Moore, Ronnie and Jason of Madisonville; Mr. & Mrs. Jim Parham, Jim, Jr., Robbie and Eric; Cecil Calvert and Tommy Calvert. Martin and Roger Eaton spent Saturday with Mr. & Mrs. Almon Eaton.
And 40 years ago (Feb. 14, 1980) — Opening March 1: Scotty’s Barbecue. Serving: Plate lunches, breakfast anytime, barbecued mutton & pork, sandwiches & homemade pie. We now have a drive-in window in rear. Open 7 days a week, Hwy 431, Island. Owner: Sidney Scott.
“An unused Bible is worthless. A well-worn Bible is priceless.” — Wishing everyone a great week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call or text 850-543-6772.
