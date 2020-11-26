‘Keep Beech Grove local’
Dear editor,
Recently, Dollar General and property owners have applied for zoning changes in our community to facilitate a Dollar General store in the community of Beech Grove. Last month, McLean County Planning and Zoning denied the changes from agricultural to commercial after several people within the Beech Grove area voiced their concerns about a corporate company placing a business within the community. Due to a technicality, it seems this matter has been re-filed and brought before the board once again.
I urge our public servants within the zoning board and fiscal court to listen to the people of Beech Grove. We enjoy supporting the people who live in our community, we enjoy being a close-net community, and we enjoy our small business owners who go above and beyond for the citizens in which they, in fact, love.
Once again, let’s keep Beech Grove “local.”
Sincerely,
Joey Tapp,
Beech Grove, KY
