Livermore Camron’s Foodliner is worth celebrating
This past week marked the one year anniversary of Camron’s Foodliner in Livermore and it is the perfect time to express our gratitude this Thanksgiving week to Camron Knott, and his family for bringing an outstanding grocery to our community and McLean County! He opened just in time for many families to have the convenience to purchase their Thanksgiving food items literally in their backyard! How we had realized the value of a hometown grocery when we were without it so long.
Indeed, it has been “an essential service” business during this pandemic to help our citizens and families shop for groceries close to home without the heavy traffic encountered in groceries in Owensboro. It is a locally-owned business that deserves our support, pandemic or not.
I highly recommend shopping there for so many great reasons to include a wonderful fresh fruit and produce section, fresh cut meats, a diverse selection of foods, competitive pricing, store neatness and cleanliness, and the helpfulness of their staff! If you have not done business at this Foodliner, I encourage you to make a priority to do so, starting with this Christmas season. Try to buy here FIRST, then go elsewhere!
Our McLean County Chamber of Commerce has promoted the importance of “Shop McLean County” with little yard signs around the county. What and who are we supporting when we buy groceries in Owensboro? Spending here supports jobs and employment; access to a grocery close to home; tax dollars for our county and school system; and supports the wonderful Camron Knott family and rewards their hard work and business investments to make it a reality for all of us!
With Livermore near its certification as an official Kentucky Trail Town, hopefully an additional adventure tourism economy will be coming to town to enjoy our rivers and county biking trails. We have already seen people coming to town to stay at the River Trails Inn for the purpose of outdoor adventure and calling on the canoe/kayak livery service of Southern Outdoors in Livermore. For our guests, a grocery and our many other businesses are considered essential services during their stay.
Look at your local spending as an investment in local people and our local economy. A prospering economy encourages community growth and gives families a reason to live here. Consider showing your gratitude and celebrate Camron’s Foodliner one year anniversary, by your continued or renewed support, this season and new year!
Ralph W. Thacker, DMD
Chairman, Livermore Enhancement Foundation, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.