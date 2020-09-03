When the Livermore Woman’s Club begins its 2020-2021 club year in September, it will be starting its 85th year as a federated club with the Kentucky Federation of Women’s Club. The Club has been in existence since 1916 but only became a federated club in 1935.
The Club members have always “taken great effort in supporting and initiating projects for the betterment of the community” as quoted by Mrs. Eula Greenwalt in The History of the Livermore Woman’s Club 1916-Present [1989]. These projects focused on the community and its people.
Between 1941 and 1943, the Livermore Woman’s Club participated in the Red Cross sewing projects and were active in defense work; instrumental in getting a lunchroom for the Livermore School; in partnership with the Livermore PTA, they raised a garden and canned vegetables for use in the school lunchroom; and finally, the club members furnished a “day room” at Camp Breckinridge which resulted in the members being invited to dinner by the Camp’s Commander.
The 1950s and 1960s, the club focused on education by helping the Livermore School library; help organized a Girl Scout Troop; established a public library; instrumental in establishing adult education classes in Livermore; and went on record supporting the Headstart Program. The Club members also made donations to the Red Cross for gifts for ditty bags to be given to U. S. soldiers serving in Vietnam.
One of the highlights of the 1970s found the Club members volunteering their time and donating money to help create a permanent meeting place for the Senior Citizens of Livermore. Another highlight was the Club sharing the importance of reading by sponsoring the Owensboro Bookmobile coming into the city and by keeping the Livermore Community Library open and providing services.
When the library outgrew its location, the Club members found themselves involved with the City of Livermore and local organizations in relocating its collections, furniture and shelving. The Club also partnered with the Livermore Homemaker Club to provide a summer story hour for the children of McLean County. Once again in the 1980s, the club focused on community pride by hosting Yard of the Week contest; Christmas lighting contests for decorated homes and door designs; and hosted a political forum.
During the decade of the 1990s, the Livermore Woman’s Club focused on education, health, conservation, home life and international needs. Support for education was through its continued support of time and money for the Livermore Community Library and its summer reading programs; supported the adult education program; and monetary support to KET and HOBY. The Club sponsored a Health Fair which provided health screenings and information for participants; made a cash donation to CARE; donated to Champions Against Drugs; and supported Kid Fest which provided an alternative to drugs during Halloween. Conservation projects included members participating in the 3 Rs (Recycle-Reuse-Reduce); an energy tip was presented at each club meeting; donated to the Livermore Elementary School playground rejuvenation project; and a club member served on the Livermore Riverfront and Community Enhancement Committee. The Home Life committee collected men’s and children’s clothing, cash, and canned goods for the Help Office ; collected items to be used in the Veterans Project; donated to the City of Livermore’s for Christmas decorations for the city street lights; and sponsored a formal tea and etiquette program for the local Daisy Girl Scout Troop. The International Committee recommended helping with relief efforts in Haiti; with local Mexican migrant workers; and collected pencils for the children of Bosnia.
For the last 20 years, the Livermore Woman’s Club has maintained its support of the local community, the Livermore Community Library, the Livermore Elementary School, McLean County Middle School, and McLean County High School, the Help Office and its committee selected projects. The club has supported our Veterans, our youth and our citizens. It hosted health fairs and story hours; participated in City and County sponsored events, such as the Livermore Fall Festival, Halloween Havoc, Christmas for Kids, Relay for Life, Shop and Share (which supports the OASIS Spouse Abuse Center) and Prevent Child Abuse. One of the most significant educational accomplishments of the past 20 years was the establishment of a county tax supported public library by the McLean County Fiscal Court under the guidance of two County Judge Executives. The club members had worked for over 50 years to see this dream become a reality for the citizens of McLean County. The second highlight was the Club with the help of the Livermore Lions Club was raising funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association with a 5K Walk/Run. It was a satisfaction that these funds would stay in the local area to help MDA clients.
Today, as well as in the past, the Club members concentrate on five different community service areas with either a program or a project for each area. The areas are the Arts and Culture; Civic Engagement and Outreach; Education and Libraries; the Environment; and Health and Wellness. The Club members meet monthly at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month from September to May. This year the Club will meet at the Moon River Coffee Bar in Livermore. We would like to invite anyone interested in joining the club to come and join us Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 700 Morton Avenue in Livermore. Please bring a mask to wear during the meeting.
