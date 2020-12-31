W
reath Match
For those interested in sponsoring Wreaths Across America wreaths early, (where you sponsor one, and WAA matches one), the cost is $15 and includes two wreaths. There is no limit to the number of wreaths, but the deadline is Jan 15, 2021. If interested, please send a check made out to Vicki Ventura, and mail it to Box 75, Island KY 42350. Please include a note saying who the wreaths will be for next December, and where they are buried in McLean County, and include your contact information. For questions, call or text 850-543-6772.
