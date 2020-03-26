Myer Creek Park to remain closed to public
Myer Creek Park will not open on April 1, 2020 as originally scheduled, as decided by Myer Creek Park Board and Judge-Executive Curtis Dame to ensure social distancing measures for park staff and visitors.
Battle of Sacramento Reenactment PostponedOut of an abundance of caution, the Battle of Sacramento Board has decided to postponed the reenactment until further notice.
