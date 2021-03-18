23rd Annual Green River 5KThe 23rd Annual Green River 5K will be held April 17 at 7 a.m. The 5K will begin at Calhoun Elementary School located on Highway 81 in Calhoun. Pre-registration is $10 and registration the day of the race is $12. Forms for the race are located at the Calhoun post office, BG’s and Smiths in Beech Grove, Taylor Fitness in Island, Southern Outdoors in Livermore and Thacker Dental in Livermore. For more information, contact Nancy Dant at 270-313-5647.

