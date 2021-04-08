McLean County residents celebrated Easter at several locations on April 3. The McLean County Public Library held Market at the Library and the City of Island hosted an Easter egg hunt.
The library hosted vendors at Market at the Library from 8 a.m. to noon. Easter activities were available for children. Activities consisted of egg coloring, craft tables, games, cookie decorating and the Easter Bunny was available for photos. There was also an egg drop engineering challenge for children and adults.
The City of Island hosted an Easter egg hunt for county children at the Wooden Bridge Park in Island at 3 p.m. Children who found prize eggs were awarded toys and gift cards.
