Happy New Year!
We have had a wonderful start to our New Year along with the start of our 10th year as a public library.
Thank You to Geno’s Pizza in Livermore for their generous donation to the library. For the last several years, Geno’s has been our supporter of the Senior and Family Bingo programs. With Geno’s support, we are able to continue both programs again this year, when we are able to have “in house” programming again. Thank you, Brian and Christy Wilson for your continued support of the library.
This week we also received a generous donation from Atmos Energy. The donation is part of Atmos’ Fueling Safe & Thriving Communities. The donation will help support the Bookmobile Outreach programs and several other programs. Thank you to Atmos Energy’s Mr. Mark Martin, Vice President of Rates and Regulatory Affairs and Mrs. Kay Coomes, Manager of Public Affairs for braving the weather last week for the presentation.
If you would like to make a donation to the library, please give Director Aimee Newberry a call at 270-278-9184.
The library is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., (closed for lunch 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.) and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
We have also started “Book a Librarian” on Tuesday evenings, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday afternoons, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Patrons can call Angie and make a reservation for a 30-minute time slot to check out books and DVD’s, use the computers, look at the magazines and much more. During this time, instruction is also available for setting up email accounts or beginning help with using a computer. During this time, you and/or your family will be the only ones in the building for the 30 minutes. Any questions, give us a call at 270-278-9184 or text us at 270-499-1699.
We also have Curbside pickup and Porch Drop delivery. How does Porch Drop work? Patrons may call the library or access our online catalog at mcleancopubliclibrary.com and reserve books. If you would rather call or text the title of the books you would like, that works also. Books are then pulled and checked out to the patron. Deliveries are made every other week all over the county. If you have any questions, please give Angie a call at the library at 270-278-9184 or text line 270-499-1699.
Don’t have a library card? You can also text your information to the text line or apply on our online catalog. What information do I need? Send us your name, address, birthdate, and phone number for each family member needing a card. You will receive a message back from us with your card number and login information for our Librista app and Overdrive electronic books. For more information, give us a call.
Next month, we will be starting a couple of new programs from girls and boys along with our Ladies DIY projects and several other new programs. Be sure to like our Facebook page for more information.
Stay safe and healthy!
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.