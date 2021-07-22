MCLEAN COUNTY FISCAL COURTScheduled to meet July 22 at 9 a.m. at the McLean County Courthouse.
MCLEAN COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
Scheduled to meet July 22 at noon at the Chamber of Commerce with KY Works Program as the speaker.
STATE OF THE CITY COUNTY MEETING
Scheduled to meet July 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the 4H Center at Myer Creek Park in Calhoun.
