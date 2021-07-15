SACRAMENTO COMMISSIONERS MEETINGScheduled to meet July 19 at 6 p.m. at Sacramento City Hall
LIVERMORE MASONSScheduled to meet July 20 at the Livermore Masonic Lodge 186. Food will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. A portion of the meeting will be open to the public.
MCLEAN COUNTY FISCAL COURTScheduled to meet July 22 at 9 a.m. at the McLean County Courthouse
MCLEAN COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCEScheduled to meet July 22 at noon at the Chamber of Commerce with KY Works Program as the speaker
