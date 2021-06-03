ISLAND CITY COMMISSIONERS
Scheduled to meet June 7 at 7 p.m. at Island City Hall. MCLEAN COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOLSite based meeting is set for June 7 at 1:30 p.m.
MCLEAN COUNTY REGIONAL WATER COMMISSION
Scheduled to meet June 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Livermore City Hall.
CALHOUN CITY COUNCIL
Scheduled to meet June 8 at 6 p.m. at Calhoun City Hall.
MCLEAN COUNTY FISCAL COURT
Scheduled to meet June 10 at 9 a.m. at the McLean County Courthouse.
