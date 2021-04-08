MCLEAN COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOLSite based meeting scheduled for April 13 at 3:30 p.m. at the MCMS library.
CALHOUN CITY COUNCIL
Scheduled to meet April 13 at 6 p.m. at the Calhoun City Hall.
CALHOUN ELEMENTARY SCHOOLSite based meeting scheduled for April 14 at 3:30 p.m. via teleconferece.
MCLEAN COUNTY FISCAL COURTScheduled to meet April 15 at 9 a.m. via YouTube Live.
LIVERMORE CITY COUNCILScheduled to meet April 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Livermore City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.