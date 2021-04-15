LIVERMORE CITY COUNCIL

Scheduled to meet April 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Livermore City Hall.

MCLEAN COUNTY FISCAL COURT

Scheduled to meet April 22 at 9 a.m. via YouTube Live.

MCLEAN COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Banquet scheduled for April 22 at 6 p.m. at Buck Creek Baptist Church in Calhoun.

