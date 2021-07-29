Last week a gentleman called the museum, inquiring about a certain individual. Researching that person, I found an article that the gentleman had spoken about. It is from the Twice-A-Week Messenger, dated Oct. 18, 1913, and titled “Interesting Sketch of Fielding B. Meek,” by Lucius P. Little. Here is a portion of that article.
In 1838 a large flat boat, fitted up as a store boat on the interior, came via the Ohio River and landed at Yellow Banks, a small village located on the site of the modern city of Owensboro. The two proprietors of the store boat were Fielding B. Meek, 21, and Capt. Samuel Heath, 10 or 15 years his senior. They had departed Madison, IN and had decided to sail for Yellow Banks and open business there. Their boat was made fast near a brick warehouse on the river bank, and was later moved on land.
In 1840 the Owensboro Bulletin had been established. It was a weekly paper—the first ever published in the town. “In 1842 Charles Dickens, who had achieved a meteorical reputation in England by his novels, decided on an outing to the New World for the double purpose of obtaining fresh material from that quarter to diversify his story telling, and at the same time replenish his coffers from the money bags of his American cousins. Mr. Dickens published an account of that journey, which ever after was the most conspicuous skeleton in his literary cabinet.
“The steamboat Fulton, which bore the Dickenses in” that April “from Louisville to St. Louis, stopped at all landings to let off and take on passengers, and to receive and discharge freight. All these tedious interruptions of the voyage, instead of causing annoyance to the distinguished novelist, were quite to his hand. It enabled him to spend some hours on shore at many places (such as busy Yellow Banks), and thus get new and distinct ideas of how the western American lived and moved, and had his being. No message preceded the arrival of the Fulton announcing the distinguished passenger it had on board. But its cables were not fully made fast before the word was ashore and circulating all over the village that the famous Mr. Dickens had arrived. In that day and many years afterwards the arrival of a steamboat was never so commonplace an event as to prevent the rank and file of the Yellow Bankers laying aside all other earthly cares and pursuits, and hastening to the river shore to welcome it, or at least to see who had arrived upon it.
“The sight of the celebrated Englishman making his way through the few streets of the place, as far from the landings as to reach its principal edifice, modeled after an enlarged “W” goods box, with a hip-roof on top, known as the court house, caused a feeling of subdued enthusiasm among the people. This accomplished, the visitor turned himself about and sought refuge on the steamer, which in due time resumed its voyage.
“In two days after the Dickenses had departed, the “Bulletin” made its regular weekly appearance. It contained an article announcing that by accident some sheets of Mr. Dickens’ notes had been blown from the boat while backing out into the stream, and two of them reached the shore and came to the hands of the editor through the kindness of a friend. By a most remarkable chance, the rescued sheets contained detached notes from which Mr. Dickens evidently intended to write a more extended and elaborate account of the village and its people. The notes, however, were taken in Gurney short hand, in which Mr. Dickens was a consummate expert, but were an enigma to all who saw them, till they fell into the hands of Mr. Meek, who was himself a disciple of Gurney. Without knowledge of the public, Meek was engaged to transcribe them, and what purported to be the translation appeared in the “Bulletin” as follows:
“Captain -------, a large red-faced Yahoo” (so the notes ran), “was introduced by the master, who insisted on calling me Mr. Dicken (eliding the s). I politely corrected him, insisting on my own name.” “No, no, Mr. Dicken, I know your family in this country. We sometimes speak of them as the Dickenses, but old Kit Dicken of Vienna Fort, a very smart man though but little education, never had no s tacked on it.” “Captain,” I suggested “I have neither family or kindred in this country.” “But, Mr. Dicken,” (the obtuse ass persisted), “there is no trouble identifying you with the Kentucky Dickens, because such a rare family favor as you have to old Kit, I never saw before in my life. He’s enough like you to be your twin brother.”
“The infernal priggishness of the old fool grew unbearable. As a parting shot he added that Old Kit will be so d- — d- — mad when he hears you were in twenty miles of him and did not stop to see him, he’ll come d- — d- — near going into fits. At this point I bade the captain good morning, and assured him I was relieved to know I was at least twenty miles from my American relatives.”
“What further conversation occurred between the captain and the Englishman was not preserved, nor did Mr. Dickens in his published ‘American Notes’ even refer to the circumstance. The publication in the “Bulletin” created no small sensation at Yellow Banks. The public selected two or three persons among whom was the one referred to as “Captain,” and while each of the accused denied the imputation, each was ready to believe one of the other two was the one intended. This uncertainty relieved Meek, and moreover no one could absolutely know that the notes had not, after all, been truly transcribed.”
My curiosity has me wondering if this conversation about Kit Dicken indeed happened. How long was Charles Dickens off the steamboat, and how long was it stopped at the river front? Enough time for Dickens to write some notes for possible publication after his walk that day—and how did he know about Fort Vienna if the conversation didn’t happen? Did Mr. Meek change the transcription of the notes by adding the word “Captain,” to make his business partner look bad—or delete the Captain’s name in the transcription to save Captain Heath embarrassment? And finally, were papers ever recovered from the river, or did the “Bulletin” take liberties in concocting a story to sell newspapers? Kit Dicken was the person the gentleman called me about last week—wanting to know if Kit had ever lived in the Vienna (Calhoun) area—and if so, when. Thus far, I have found nothing but this article—so the hunt continues.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays—the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can call the Museum at 270-499-5033, or email us at info@mcleancountykymuseum.org.
I wish everyone a great week!
