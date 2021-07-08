Seventy years ago today—July 8, 1951—an article was printed in the Owensboro Messenger about the dedication of Schafer Memorial Baptist Camp. Over the past three years I have had the privilege of being at this site three times—twice for clean-up days, and once with the Island Baptist Church Seniors for lunch and a tour of the camp. Here’s how the camp, now known as Schafer Baptist Camp—or simply Camp Schafer—came to be, with the original article—by Boyce Napier—edited for space.
“Camp time is here. And appropriately timed is a new Baptist summer camp for boys and girls, scheduled for dedication at 11 a.m. Monday at Floral, in the quiet hills of Hancock County. August 3 will terminate the new camp’s summer schedule. The outdoor site, called the Schafer Memorial Baptist camp, was donated, in part, by the heirs of the late Mr. and Mrs. H.W. Schafer, parents of the Rev. Henry Schafer, of Owensboro. The Rev. Mr. Schafer is pastor of the Eaton Memorial Baptist church, Owensboro. Six other heirs of the late H.W. Schafer agreed to the donation, made in memory of the latter.
“A plaque will be unveiled in memory of the Schafer family, who made the camp possible by the donation of the camp site. A camp committee of pastors, laymen, and women of the Western region has been working on the project for the last several months. The purpose of the camp is to provide boys and girls an opportunity for supervised outdoor activities with Christian emphasis, said the Rev. Carl Wright, moderator of the Daviess-McLean Baptist association and pastor of the Crabtree Ave. Baptist church. The pastor said the camp will help young people to “increase in wisdom and stature.”
“Mental as well as physical needs of youth are being considered in the formation of the program. The camp will have a staff of teachers to direct boys and girls in their study periods which will center primarily around the Bible, missions, and nature, officials said. For the young people’s physical needs, there will be hot, wholesome food, prepared by trained cooks in a modern kitchen, served in a screened-in dining room. There is a well, an electric pump, and running springs, one of which never goes dry, on the camp site.
“Programs of supervised recreation are planned, including softball, horseshoes, badminton, swimming, hiking, crafts, and other activities. Additional sports may be added as time goes by, depending on the demand. Possible accidents will be provided for in advance. A trained nurse will be available to take care of injuries and minor illnesses. The spiritual needs of youth will not be ignored. A camp pastor will conduct worship services and have charge of Bible study. He will be available to counsel with the boys and girls during the camping periods.
“Much work and money have gone into the making of the yet unfinished camp. About $5,000 has been spent in building and putting the camp in shape. No estimate is available on the number of man hours used in preparing the camp for use.
“A barn has been renovated and remodeled into a dormitory. Showers, electric lights, and sleeping cots have been installed in this building. A kitchen and dining room have been built, and a tent is to be secured for assembly purposes. The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, ice boxes, cooking pots and pans, and all other necessary kitchen utensils. The kitchen and dining room are in one screen-enclosed building. An athletic field has been staked off, and it is planned for immediate completion. One of its main features will be a softball field. Some of the Woman’s Missionary societies are donating one or more cots for the dormitory and equipping the kitchen with necessary utensils. These women are also supplying dishes and silverware for the dining room.
“July 9-13 and July 16-20 are scheduled as boys’ weeks. The camp directors for these two weeks will be the Rev. John Flynn, pastor of Audubon Baptist church, Henderson, and the Rev. I.L. Baughn, pastor of the First Baptist church, Sturgis. Girls’ weeks will be July 23-27 and July 30-Aug. 3. Camp directors for these weeks will be Mrs. J.T. Miller and Mrs. H.A. Bickers. In addition to other staff members, the directors will be assisted by house dads for every eight or ten boys during boys’ weeks and house mothers for the same number of girls during girls’ weeks. Total cost per youth for each week for lodging, food, and other expenses is $10. This includes a $2 registration fee.
“Supporters of the camp believe the out-of-doors is an ideal place to instill the principles of Christianity in youth. Here, they point out, boys and girls can play under Christian supervision, removed from the temptations on the sidewalks of towns and cities.
“The Rev. Eldred M. Taylor, until recently editor of the Daviess-McLean Baptist association pamphlet, said, in support of the camp: It is a place ‘where Christian principles taught in classes are learned effectively, when put into practice during the recreation period; where deep impressions and life-long decisions are made during devotional periods under the direction of mature spiritual leaders.’
“Parents of the boys to be in the first week of camp have been invited to the dedication service. Those who attend the service should bring a box lunch so that all attending the service can eat together and spend the day at camp after the dedication, officials said.
“A permanent home has been prepared on the camp grounds for the caretaker and staff of the camp. Robert L. Jackson, 23, Floral, is the caretaker. Head carpenter of the project is W.H. Fuchs, assisted by W.J. Inman, both of Floral.
“The Schafer heirs contributed a total of 72 acres for the camp site. Forty additional acres were purchased from W.E. Fuchs. The Daviess-McLean Baptist Association will operate the camp jointly with the Caldwell Baptist, Ohio River Baptist, Ohio Valley Baptist, West Kentuckian Baptist, Ohio County Baptist, Blackford Baptist, Hawesville Baptist, Christian County Baptist, and the Little River Baptist Associations.”
Baptist children from all over McLean County have attended this camp over the years, and I have heard different stories about their experiences. Some were homesick, and wrote letters home, while others loved the experience, and still remember it fondly today. Some remember songs they learned at camp—decades ago. The dorm is no longer a barn, and the “lake” that served as a swimming area is still there, however there is now an in-ground pool, as well—and many other activities have been added. Several buildings were built in the decades that followed. The cost has gone up from the $10 of 1951. One lady told me that back then parents struggled to save up the money to send their children to this camp, because it was important to the parents that their children have this experience. Besides summer camps, they also offer retreats year-round, and the site is used for church picnics, as well as other functions. If I were a youth today, I would love to get away from all the electronic devices and enjoy a few days there, communing with nature, in fellowship with my peers.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays—the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
