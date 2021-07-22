I found an interesting article this week in the Owensboro Messenger of March 12, 1908. It addressed a fight for the county seat of McLean. I didn’t realize there was a question, at that time, about where the location of the next courthouse should be, since the recently burned courthouse was in Calhoun (then still spelled Calhoon). Here’s what was happening in the county at that time.
“Much interest is being manifested in the spectacular fight for the honor of being the county seat of McLean County, which is now being waged by seven towns in that county, the courthouse at Calhoon having recently burned, and thereby precipitated the scrap for its re-erection in another locality. Calhoon, the present seat, with its county jail already standing, seems to have the lead at present, but not the new courthouse yet by any means.
“Livermore, on the south border of the county, and near the Ohio line is the most dangerous opponent of the present seat, and is waging a fight to the finish. Livermore has both railway and river facilities, and emphasizes these advantages over Calhoon, which is some twenty miles from the railroad.
“Capt. W.T. Ellis, of Owensboro, has been employed to present the claims of Livermore from a legal standpoint. Livermore citizens have raised a fund of $30,000 to assist in making the fight.
“Rumsey, a small town just across Green River from Calhoon, has raised $40,000 for a new courthouse and jail, and is pushing her claims valiantly under the leadership of Mr. Tilden Ballantine. The locks for the Calhoon dam are on the Rumsey side of the river, and shipping is more active there.
“Basin, a settlement between Calhoon and Livermore (actually between Rumsey and Island), is the most surprising contestant of all. ‘The Basin,’ as the neighborhood has always been called, was not recognized as a factor in metropolitan contests until Alfred Bates came forward with a proposition to give $50,000 for the erection of the new courthouse at Basin. It is also promised that the L. & N. railroad will build a spur of its road to Basin. ‘The Basin’ is no longer a joke.
“Poverty, an unexpectedly prosperous town in the western part of the county, near the line of Hopkins, announces that it needs the county courthouse much worse than it needs the money, which its name might imply is lacking. To prove this contention, Poverty also offers to raise a sum for the erection of suitable buildings in which the county may transact its business.
“Guffie, also in the western portion, but near the Daviess County line, is the sixth town of McLean County which contends that Calhoon has been sufficiently honored. Guffie has not yet formulated definite propositions, but will do so before the fiscal court has a chance to take action.
“Calhoon shows a tendency to scoff at the contentions of her sister towns and in supreme contempt continues her plans for the erection of a new courthouse on the site of the old one. The fiscal court is asked to take action on the erection of a “courthouse in Calhoon;” architects are summoned to ‘come to Calhoon.’ So sure are the people that the other towns haven’t a ghost of a show that there have been notes of warning sent out to arouse the citizens to activity. ‘It behooves Calhoon to put forward her best efforts to secure the new courthouse,’ urges the Calhoon Star (now the McLean County News), ‘for there is a strong undercurrent working against its location here.’
“The fiscal court has appointed Judge William B. Noe, F.A. Lochery and William Boston as a committee to get prices on a new courthouse, and when this has been done, the next question will be to locate it.
“Henderson, Daviess and Hopkins counties want to absorb McLean County, but the attractive daughter has given none permission to adopt her yet.”
One of the things I liked about this article was that it answered something I’ve wondered about—why it’s called “The Basin” road. Now I know—there was actually a neighborhood there that went by that name. I have been told that if the courthouse needed to be rebuilt today that it would be built in Livermore, as that is the most populous city in McLean County right now. Population determines location. That would be quite an interesting change for our small county.
One of our faithful Treasure House volunteers and Museum Board member, Connie Caraway, lost her husband John last week. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of John Caraway, of which there are many.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays—the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can call the Museum at 270-499-5033, or email us at info@mcleancountykymuseum.org.
I wish everyone a great week!
