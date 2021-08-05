I received some emails and calls in response to previous articles. For the story about Camp Schafer I heard from Glenn Bowman, an Island native now living in Florida, who said, “Thank you for that trip down memory lane.” I also heard from Bro. Larry Birkhead, of Whitesville, who is our Museum Board Vice-President. He said that he was Camp Pastor there one year, and added that his wife went to Camp Schafer for the first time in 1953. Another connection Bro. Birkhead had to the area is that his aunt, uncle and cousin lived in the tiny community of Floral, where Camp Schafer is located. He recalls a store being there years ago, but now there are just residents, and not much else.
Eldon Eaton, of Livermore, called about the Bacon Fry article. Since Poor Man’s Hill in Livermore was a popular place to walk to and enjoy a Bacon Fry, Eldon asked if I knew where Poor Man’s Hill was. I did not, and he proceeded to tell me that it was located across Hwy 431 from Oak Hill Cemetery, where there are now apartments. It doesn’t seem to be much of a hill, but Eldon said that it may have been called Poor Man’s Hill because you couldn’t raise anything on it.
I also heard from a few people about the 1947 shootout in Calhoun, near the courthouse. Walter Taylor had this to say, “My dad, Ree Miller Taylor, Calhoun’s Chief of Police and my uncle, Pete Taylor, Deputy Sheriff were featured in the article. We lived on 5th Street in Calhoun at the time; I was 8 years old and remember the shooting well. Fortunately, no one was killed.” And Betty Joyce (Bennett) Robertson wrote in and said, “Betty Ann Montgomery and I were across the street when the 1947 shootout in town took place. We ducked down behind a car.” And a lady who came through the Museum last week told me that she, too, was across the street that day, and had to take cover. As was mentioned in the article, Calhoun had crowded streets on Saturdays in 1947! I certainly appreciate all those that provide feedback about the articles. Thanks so much!
Our next quarterly program is set up for the Museum, so please save the date! The program will be on Monday, September 20 at 6 p.m., and our speaker will be Sue Berry, who has given some very interesting talks in the past. Sue’s topic this time is “Finding Skeletons in Your Closet.” That sounds too interesting to miss, so again, please mark your calendar, and plan to come!
The Museum Board would like to thank Mr. John McNew for volunteering his time every week to mow at the Museum and Treasure House. It is a big blessing to us, especially being a non-profit, and we greatly appreciate it! Thank you, John!
The Treasure House addition is officially completed now, and the volunteers are very happy with it! Some work will be done shortly to the exterior: gutters and new paint, and then signage on the rear of both buildings. Thanks so much to all those who have contributed to the Museum!
The recent Chamber magazine had a few errors I’d like to correct: The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays—the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you can’t make it on those days, we’re also open by appointment for other days of the week. The Museum is at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and the Treasure House is at 530 Main St. Our mailing address is P.O. Box 291, Calhoun KY, 42327. You can call the Museum at 270-499-5033, or email us at info@mcleancountyky
museum.org. I wish everyone a great week!
