On Aug. 23, 1942, during WWII, an article was published about a McLean town being “unique—in a military way.” Here it is, as Owensboro staff writer W.B. Daniel wrote (in Livermore), about the Livermore National Guard.
“Captain Hugh Thornberry’s Company L, of the Kentucky Active militia, drills Thursday evening in the armory wherein 18 months ago the veterans of Company K, of the 149th National Guard, paraded the last time before entraining for Camp Shelby; for echoes of the elder troopers’ tramping had not died out of the empty hall when the younger enlistees tenanted the rooms dedicated to National defense.
“Now those who went away with Maj. Oren Coin and Capt. Cameron Brown are studying the intricate details of modern warfare in widely separated fields, while their leaders have become Colonel Coin and Major Brown, tributes to officers who have made soldiering their profession. And weekly, martial minded men here carry on the high traditions that for decades have belonged to Livermore. Armed with shot guns instead of rifles, which at short range are more effective, Captain Thornberry’s 50 men diligently indulge their liking for military tactics, seeking to be ready with replacements when needed in the ranks of the 80 who went away, or to guard the front at home.
“So long have Livermore people known Colonel Coin as the Major Coin of the first World War, various expeditions into Harlan and other mountain counties and other sectors where the civil authorities called for the military when danger pressed, that his promotion finds the folk at home still referring to him as Major.
“For 35 years Colonel Coin has found soldiering his preferred assignment, and during his periods at home there has been an insistent longing to don his uniform and march away, not in quest of new adventures, but to answer the call of duty. And when mobilization was ordered, the Major was ready, his readiness sending his name onto the bulletin boards for elevation to lieutenant colonel and then colonel, and his assignment to Napier Field, Dothan, Ala., while Major Brown is at the Columbus, Miss., army flying school.
“Lieutenant E.E. Price, another long serviceman with the Livermore National Guard Company, is in the regular army again, and his son, Everett Lee, went along too. The father, in civil life a rural mail carrier, is in the postal service in the army, and the son, in the air corps, is taking flying lessons, going ahead of his dad in speed anyway.
“Here at home another veteran, Homer Austin, a lieutenant in the Kentucky Active militia, is a valuable aid to Captain Thornberry in training the young fellows toward the days when they, too, may be sent against the enemy. For many of the militiamen are in high school age, but not all, for the martial spirit has stirred men past age for active service to join the home guards and prepare for any eventualities.
“One of the very interesting families is that of the Cecil Everlys. Their son, George E. Everly, was appointed to the United States Naval Academy by the late Senator M.M. Logan, while the Everlys lived in Russellville. He was in the 1941 graduating class, and is now at the New London, Conn., base training for submarine service. He was married a week ago to Miss Ada D. Cooke, of New York City. Three daughters of the family are working for the government, Celeste and Garnet, with the public health service, in Washington, D.C., and Ruth Everly, with the Farm Security administration in Calhoun. The father has been 35 years with the L. & N. railroad company. He is the agent here.
“Livermore’s major industries are the Green River and Livermore chair factories, now employing between 400 and 500 men. K.J. Myer heads the Green River and larger plant, and Ed Render the other. Myer’s son, Gerth, is with the marines in San Diego, and Render’s son, Gerald, away in the army. The latter married a short time before his induction, the young bride remaining here. The Green River plant is turning out special chairs for the government, to be used at its various training schools.
“Few Kentucky towns in the 1,600 population class equal Livermore in the number of men who went into the army as volunteers, for in addition to the old company whose members were ready to move immediately to Camp Shelby, and the Active Military which is training for possible use at home, and was used at the 1942 Kentucky Derby in Louisville, others have gone into the navy, their air corps and the marines and other service.
“There is no lack of patriotism here. The history of Livermore’s soldiers is a vital part of the Kentucky National Guard records. And the alacrity with which her men answered is equaled by the pride of parents and others who would not have their youth refuse or even be reluctant to respond when the country needs them.”
Colonel Coin passed away in 1954. The Coin Memorial Armory was erected in Livermore in 1955 and was dedicated to Colonel Oren Coin at that time. The building now serves as the Livermore City Hall.
