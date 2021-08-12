On July 30, 2021 McLean County returned to a “red” status on the Kentucky COVID-19 Incidence Rate Map. On April 9, 2020, my article was about the Spanish Flu of 1918-1919, as we had just recently gone into lockdown here, due to COVID-19. I am reprinting that article, and have updated the ending.
“The 1918 influenza pandemic was the worst pandemic in recent history, and was caused by an H1N1 virus of avian (bird) origin. Estimates are that one-third of the world’s population was infected with the 1918 flu virus, causing at least 50 million deaths worldwide, of which 675,000 were in the U.S. alone. Although it became known as the Spanish Flu, it is not known for certain where the flu originated. In one article from 2000, it was estimated that if such a virus were to strike at that time (in the year 2000), more than 1.5 million Americans would die.
The first cases in the U.S. were identified in military personnel in the spring of 1918, at Ft. Riley, Kansas, and the thousands of U.S. soldiers deploying overseas during WWI contributed to the worldwide spread of the virus. With no vaccine available, the forms of mitigation were limited to isolation, quarantine, good personal hygiene, use of disinfectants, and limiting public gatherings. An unusual characteristic of this virus was the high death rate it caused among healthy adults between the ages of 15 and 34.
The pandemic hit the U.S. in three waves: March-July 1918, September-December 1918, and February-March 1919. The majority of U.S. deaths caused by the 1918 flu pandemic were during the second wave, which historians now believe was caused by a mutated virus spread by wartime troops returning from overseas.
In September of 1918, the KY Board of Health prohibited “public funerals for those dead of the disease.” In October the board closed “all places of amusement, schools, churches and other places of assembly,” and advised against all unnecessary travel and social visiting.
As was the case with the rest of Kentucky and across the country, McLean County was hit hard with numbers of those stricken with the flu. Several deaths from the flu and/or pneumonia were reported in all areas of McLean County. Several natives of McLean County, who died elsewhere from the flu, including a number of servicemen, were brought back home for burial.
On October 10, 1918 an Island correspondent reported that there were over 300 cases of the flu in Island, “with a good many pneumonia cases.” Considering that the population of Island was 623 in 1920, very nearly half of Island’s population was stricken with the flu at the same time. October 1918 was the most lethal month for the flu epidemic throughout the U.S. In that month, Kentucky, alone, had 5,201 deaths due to the flu and pneumonia.
As local officials were hoping to begin to lift some of the restrictions on public gatherings, the next wave of the flu would come, and those hopes were abandoned. Social events that had been postponed until the 2nd wave of the flu ended, had to be canceled when the 3rd wave appeared.
Interestingly, during this pandemic, local newspapers ran ads that touted “cures” for the flu, and preventative measures. The Frederica Market in Owensboro said that if you had caught the Spanish Flu, “and want to recover quickly and regain your strength, eat good, fresh meat. Your doctor will advise you to do this.” One Paris physician, Dr. Louis Saint Maurice, blamed colds and the flu on unprotected craniums, and said, “As a preventive against the Spanish Flu, there is not a better precaution than wearing a woolen nightcap. Yes, and even the silk and lace boudoir caps that milady wears nowadays is better than nothing.” And, finally, a Pittsburgh physician, Dr. George F. Baer claimed he had found a Spanish Flu cure; Dr. Baer said the preparation used was not a scientific secret, but a combination of iodine and creosote. None of these cures/preventative measures were proven true. The pandemic ended in the summer of 1919.”
As I write this portion of the article in August, 2021, it’s worth noting that a CDC website says that about 675,000 Americans died of the Spanish Flu, and we are currently at 614,000 deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19. In 1920 the U.S. had a population of 106 million vs. 331 million in 2020. In 1920 Kentucky had a population of 2.4 million, and in 2020 our population was 4.5 million. Where I wrote that the worst month of the Spanish Flu pandemic was October 1918, with Kentucky having 5,201 deaths in that month alone, for COVID-19, Kentucky has lost a total of 7,372 residents. Every death is a tragedy, yet this comparison shows that the Spanish Flu definitely took more lives.
Sadly, the current pandemic is still with us, after months of decreasing case numbers. When I wrote the above article, McLean County had just lost its first resident to COVID-19. As of August 6, 2021, McLean County has now lost 29 residents—a very sobering thought. Let’s all do what we can to ensure the case numbers don’t continue to rise.
Our next quarterly program at the Museum is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. Our speaker will be Sue Berry, and her topic is “Finding Skeletons in Your Closet.” If the uptick in COVID-19 cases causes us to have to change this event date, I will let you know.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays—the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We’re located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033. You can also email us at info@mcleancountykymuseum.org. I wish everyone a safe week!
