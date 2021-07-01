In researching “vintage” articles, I have found that a “Bacon Fry,” and occasionally a “Ham Fry” were fun get-togethers for groups in the early 1900s. Here are some mentions of them from way back.
Livermore: From May 29, 1921: “A wiener roast, hay ride and bacon fry was given by the young women and young men of Livermore Tuesday evening, on Poor Man’s Hill. Those who attended were Mr. and Mrs. E.E. Quisenberry; Misses Helen Riley, Anne Coin, Ethel Morton, Eva Morton, Nell Thompson, Addie Powell, Eleanor Quigg, Ruth Acker, Ida Mae Allen, Maxine Nuckols, Frances Moseley, Lillian Quigg; Messrs. John Crouch, Hugh Thornberry, Martin Gentry, Charley Nuckols, C.D. Helm, Clarence Charlet, Gene Lee, James F. Graham, Ernest Mitchell, Windom Underwood and A.L. Mitchell.” From Oct. 30, 1921: “The faculty of the Livermore school was delightfully entertained by the board of education, on Monday evening, with a bacon fry and marshmallow toast. Those attending were Prof. and Mrs. W.L. Matthews, Misses Margaret Todd, Elizabeth McGowan, Thelma Uffelman, Ethel Morton, Nelda Taylor, Hattie Richardson, Anne Coin, Kate Igleheart, Mildred Cowgell, Camille Atherton, Mrs. Mary Tanner, Mr. and Mrs. E.E. Quisenberry, Mr. and Mrs. Walter Atherton, Mr. and Mrs. Elisha Atherton, Messrs. Charles Cowgell, John Crouch, Everett Quisenberry, Little Misses Marie Quisenberry, Marion Atherton, Nancy Matthews, W.L. Matthews, and Billie Quisenberry.” (Yes, it was a marshmallow “toast” back then—later “roast.”)
Island: From Oct. 14, 1923: “Mr. and Mrs. Will Settlemires, of Island, entertained with a bacon fry on the banks of Cypress creek, Wednesday evening. The following were present: Misses Nell Kirtley, Mayme Puckett, Helen Louise Nuckols, Birdie Rohrer and Leoda Carver; Messrs. Altha Markwell, Eugene Cann, Billie Roschelle, Prof. Renfroe, and Mr. and Mrs. Will Settlemires.”
Beech Grove: From May 14, 1921: “Miss Myrtle Porter was pleasantly surprised by her parents and friends on her 17th birthday Monday night, with a ham fry at her beautiful country home near Beech Grove. Those present were Misses Lucille Short, Frances Dodson, Elizabeth Triplett, Pearl Padgett, Dewey Moseley, Myrtle Louise and Emma T. Porter, Alice Joe and Ernestine Thompson, Katherine and Sara Elizabeth Hendricks, Opal Cline, Fonda Cox and Polly McLellan, Messrs. Delbert Hunt, Henry Galloway, Coy Ball, Leslie Boyd, Truman Nall, Dwight Hill, Vernie Husk, Harry Corum, Owen Basham, Eugene Thompson, and Oswald Algood, Mr. and Mrs. Dowell Thompson and little daughter, Dorothy May, Mr. and Mrs. H.S. Porter and children, Margaret, Nina Marie, James and Herschel, Jr., Mr. Ben Cox, of Beech Grove, and Mr. Fet Lee, of Owensboro.” From June 18, 1932: “A bacon fry was enjoyed after a half-mile hike west of Beech Grove at the Ayer Springs Monday night. Those attending were Misses Lucille Hunt, Ceverne and Clementine Jones, Nancy Warren, Eula Mae and Anita Wiggins, Ruth Boyd, Aleene and Luleene Glenn, Frances Mitchell, Mary Virginia Hodge, Mary Duke, Ann Davis Ayer, and Eithel Hardin.”
Shorter mentions included: On July 14, 1917: “Dr. and Mrs. Tomblinson entertained at Buck Creek on Wednesday afternoon with a Bacon Fry in honor of their guests, Misses Emma Corum and Nora Van Horn.”
From Livermore, on August 25, 1918: “Miss Mayme Shauer was hostess of a bacon fry and slumber party Thursday evening. The party was composed of Misses Reta Newton, Viola Talley, Ethel Coin, Maud Austin, Audrey Wilkerson, Lima Shauer, and Mayme Shauer.” (Who knew slumber parties were over 100 years old?)
And from Glenville, July 27, 1927: “Misses Irene Goode and Martha Lee Peak entertained with a bacon fry at Woodland Inn Monday evening in honor of Miss Bess Bennett, Henderson, Miss Beulah Coots, Central City, and Miss Charlotte Thomason, Hopkinsville, who are visiting here.” And another Glenville one, from Aug. 14, 1931: “A large crowd attended the bacon fry at J.D. Peak’s grove Friday.”
It was interesting that the majority of Bacon Fries seemed to be in Livermore. Poor Man’s Hill in Livermore was a common location for these socials, with the younger folks hiking up to it. In doing a search for Bacon Fry or Ham Fry, I could find no information about the history of these get-togethers in the early 1900s—just information on how to fry bacon and ham! However, I did come across mention of a Hungarian Bacon Fry tradition, and it included skewering small chunks of slab bacon, unsliced, and slowly cooking them over hot coals or a campfire. As the bacon renders, you drop the drippings onto a slice of bread, and this is then eaten with various toppings, such as sliced onion, peppers, tomatoes or radishes. The browned bits of bacon are shaved off onto the bread. Would such a tradition be brought to McLean County, or were the bacon fries here totally different? Either way, it sounds like a fun event to recreate. If anyone has a story passed down to them about these bacon or ham fries, or knows something about Poor Man’s Hill, please let me know.
