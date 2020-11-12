Martine Sauer Hughart was a well-known figure in Island—and quite possibly throughout the county. When I moved to Island a few years ago, I heard about the lovely Christmas displays that she would put out each year on her porch on Main Street, in Island. Born in 1900 in Daviess County, she was probably a bit ahead of her time.
She attended college, and was a single, working woman—at age 26 a stenographer at the Green River Chair Company. Within a year she was married to John Hughart, and although she took his surname, she was known as Mrs. Martine Hughart (not Mrs. John Hughart). While raising four children, she also trained, and then worked for several years as a project supervisor for the Works Progress Administration (the W.P.A.). In that capacity she led a group of women who made clothing for the needy, including local schoolchildren and the aged. Known as an excellent seamstress herself, she also volunteered for the Red Cross, to lead another group of ladies in making garments. In addition, she served as president of the Island Homemakers Club.
Her family was in the funeral business for years, working out of their home. And in 1949, Martine was appointed as postmistress of the Island Post Office, where she also worked out of her home. In addition, she concurrently served as Kentucky president of the National League of Postmasters. She retired as postmistress after 20 years.
And every year at Christmastime she decorated her sunporch, which ran the length of her white frame house. Islanders thought it was beautiful, and could hardly wait for her to decorate it each year. After her death in 1975, there was a large auction on the Hughart property, which at one time during the day was attended by an estimated 600 people. Her grown children had kept some items, but said that there was only so much you could hold on to. Hopefully they kept some of the Christmas decorations, but several Christmas display items were auctioned off. People still reminisce about the decorated sunporch, and I can see that it takes them back in time. One Islander said that Mrs. Hughart “was well liked by everybody.” Hers sounds like a life well lived!
I have been unable to find a photo of Martine Hughart’s decorated sunporch. If anyone has a photo of it, please email, text or mail it to the Museum, if you would be so kind. And if you have any recollections of Mrs. Hughart or the Christmas display, I’d love to hear that, as well.
As of press time, the Museum and Treasure House expect to be open this week, but please do call ahead, to ensure we are open. The Museum is located at 540 Main Street in Calhoun, and our mailing address is P.O. Box 291, Calhoun KY 42327. For any questions, please email us at info@mcleancountykymuseum.org or call us at 270-499-5033. If we are not in, please leave a voicemail, and we’ll return your call as soon as we can. Thanks, and I wish everyone a safe week!
