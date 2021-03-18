We all take phones for granted nowadays, but phones weren’t always common in homes, even in the 1950s. I spoke with Euleen Rector Rickard a few months ago, and she told me that in the early 1950s she, her husband and their young children were living in Sacramento. She mentioned that the phone system was so bad there at that time, that her home had no phone service. They only had a set-up to call their next-door neighbor—and no one else. When she and her family moved to Owensboro, shortly thereafter, they still had no service.
In a 1954 article, Southern Bell announced that work would begin immediately on a complete telephone system for Sacramento, and would be finished early in 1955. As reported in the article, “At one time there was a fairly good telephone system in the area, but it was allowed to run down to nothing. There are now four or five phones in town laboriously served by the Bremen exchange. When the new system is completed, Sacramento subscribers will be able to dial any other telephone in the county without a toll charge.”
A 1955 article reported that at 1 o’clock on Wed., July 20, the first direct long-distance call in more than four years was made from the Sacramento school yard, when the town’s new exchange was cut into the Southern Bell Telephone system. “From the back of a farm truck underneath a large shade tree, J.V. Vittitow, of Owensboro, placed the first call to Chicago, where he talked to Roy Keaton, director general of Lions International. Vittitow turned the bright red phone over to the Rev. T.T. Moore, past president of the Sacramento Lions Club, who thanked Keaton for all the helped received from the (Lions Club) International.” The Sacramento Lions Club, formed in 1950, was instrumental in getting this phone service for the town. When it was formed, Vittitow, then district governor, had challenged the new club to obtain a telephone service for their town.
While the Chicago call was being placed, William E. Quisenberry, McLean County attorney, put through a call in the other direction, to the air defense Filter Center in Nashville, to let them know that the ground observer post at Sacramento now had ready communications. “For the people of the Sacramento area, who had been shouting over a line they built themselves for four years, it was indeed a happy day. Around 160 of them have already become subscribers on the brand-new exchange that is designed for the “2-5” system that will permit it to be tied in with the coast-to-coast dialing set-up in the future. The prefix for Sacramento will be Regent.”
“The new exchange at Sacramento is a part of $120,000 spent in McLean County in the past year to provide new offices at Livermore and Calhoun, and modifications of the Island office. The ($65,000) Sacramento system, installed as part of the Calhoun exchange area, provides five trunk lines between Sacramento and Calhoun, and two lines to Owensboro for long-distance service. New construction included 28 miles of new pole line, 140 miles of wire, and 2 miles of lead-covered cable.”
For this signal day in Sacramento, the Sacramento Lions Club invited several persons to speak, and the Rev. Moore conducted the ceremonies from the back of a truck in the school yard. “The long-distance call ceremony climaxed a program of events that started with a parade through the town at 10:30 in the morning. Lions Clubs from Calhoun and Central City came to participate in the parade, sparked by the Central City High School Band, a string of antique automobiles, and fire engines from Calhoun and Sacramento.”
“A float in the parade contrasted telephone equipment of 50 years ago with the new dial phones. Curtis Phipps and Paul Phillips rode the float through town, talking to each other on old crank-type, magneto phones. After the parade, dinner was served by the Lions and the Parent-Teachers Association to around 200 persons in the school.”
