On the evening of March 9, Dr. Hugh Wilhite entertained a good group of us here at the museum. I had heard great things about his entertaining way of singing and banjo playing, and he did not disappoint. Dr. Wilhite had some very interesting songs to sing, and he put on quite a performance. Following this entertainment, we all shifted to the kitchen, where there was an assortment of sandwiches, chips and dips, fruit and several desserts. It was a nice time of fellowship. If you missed this fun evening, you can see Dr. Wilhite’s performance, Parts 1 and 2, on the McLean County KY Family Research Facebook page. We thank Dr. Wilhite for providing a delightful evening for us all!
As a reminder, we plan to have a Grand Opening on Saturday, April 18, for the new addition of the museum. This, of course, is barring any unforeseen circumstances due to the coronavirus. I will let you know more in the next week or two.
We have had several visitors to the museum the past couple of weeks, which is really nice. More people are discovering the museum, and word is getting out that we’ve moved into the new addition, and everything is now in one location, at 540 Main St., Calhoun. The museum is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The entrance is through the double doors on the right side of the building. We look forward to you coming by and getting a tour of the facility. You can also do research on your family and/or the local area, as well as many other counties besides our own. We can show you what all is available to help you with your search. Our phone number is 270-499-5033.
The Treasure House, next door, takes in donated items, and sells them. Proceeds from their sales pay the overhead for the museum, and help keep the museum doors open. Items are constantly coming in to the Treasure House, and there are some great buys, so be sure to stop in regularly, to not miss anything you might be looking for. They have lots of clothing, dishes, books, pictures, seasonal items, you name it! They’re open now Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and most Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
We are expecting, anytime now, to have concrete poured between the museum and the Treasure House; this will take place whenever several days of good weather are forecasted. The area will be blocked off during that time, to prep and pour the concrete, and then to let it cure. We can then mark the area for parking, and it will make the drive through, to the back parking area, much smoother. While the area is blocked off, you can still park in available spots along Main Street, and still access both the museum and the Treasure House.
