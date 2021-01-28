Part 2, of our last article, originally written in 1954: “It would be very interesting to know about the politicking that must have led to the formation of the new county of McLean in 1852. All we know is that on Jan. 28, 1854, an act was passed by the legislature to establish the county of McLean out of parts of Muhlenberg, Ohio and Daviess. The new county became effective the second Monday in May, 1854.
The name of McLean was chosen to honor a distinguished resident of Muhlenberg county, Judge and Congressman Alney McLean, who had died in 1841. Immediately a lively fight took place between Calhoon and Rumsey over which should be the county seat. Charles Hambleton of Breckenridge county and F.M. Bristow of Todd, after duly meeting at James Landrum’s tavern in Calhoon, picked Calhoon for the county seat and a site on the highest hill overlooking the river for the court house and jail. Sanders Eaves was chosen as first judge to head the new county.
The new county was hardly started when the Civil War tore apart the nation and state. During the early part of the war, McLean was on the dividing line between the Federal and Confederate forces. Union Gen. Thomas L. Crittenden occupied Calhoon in the fall of 1861 and remained through the winter, erecting fortifications on Fort Vienna hill to guard a pontoon bridge which he built across the river. On Dec. 27, 1861, occurred the only battle of significance in the county. A party of Crittenden’s men were scouting the area of Sacramento, when they were attacked by Col Nathan Bedford Forrest’s Texas cavalry. Forrest chased the Federals all the way back to Rumsey and across the pontoon bridge.
One man was killed in the fight. (Note that it was more like 10 Union men that died, and the date was actually Dec. 28, 1861.) Its chief importance lay in the fact that it was here Forrest first displayed his hard-riding cavalry tactics, typified by the expression “Git thar fustest with the mostest.” From this skirmish, known as the Battle of Sacramento, he went on to become one of the great cavalry leaders in history.
After the Civil War, McLean county settled into the great era of post-war development. The railroads were spreading across the continent; millions of McLean county trees made the ties on which they were laid. Green river afforded easy delivery by barge. Other of the fine timber went to Evansville for lumber and furniture. Tie, stave and shingle factories in the county turned the timber to market.
As the timber was cut off, more of the land was cleared for farming. More of the rich bottom land was turned to corn, wheat, and black tobacco. Factories in the county processed the tobacco and it was shipped down the river. The river remained their chief means of communication and transportation until the building of roads was launched with the floating of the road bond issue in 1923. Transportation was further improved with the building of the James Bethel Gresham memorial bridge at Calhoun in 1928.
The depression came early to McLean county as dark tobacco lost its value. But rapid recovery and a new prosperity came as burley began to replace Pryor (tobacco), and soybeans brought a new, high-value cash crop adapted to the now-drained and tiled bottom land.
Twice, the county has been benefited by oil booms. Many years ago — before 1870 — oil was found at Tar Springs on Long Falls creek, but not in profitable quantities. It was not until the (19)20’s that several oil fields around Livermore and one north of Calhoun were developed. Another boom began in 1946 at Guffie, and has since spread west to the river, while other developments over the county made McLean the fourth county in the state in oil production.
Recent years have brought many improvements and progress in the county. More and better roads have been built. Education has been improved with a unified school district for the whole county and the one-room schools replaced with three modern high schools and better grade schools. The county government is in a sound financial condition, as are the incorporated cities. Calhoon and Livermore have city-owned water and sewer systems; Livermore a city gas system, and Sacramento is now working for water.
Recent years have seen a great improvement in farm living, too. REA and KU lines bring electricity to nearly every home, farm homes are more comfortable and attractive, farms more productive with better management and soil conservation.
Though the population is declining as the younger generation seeks employment outside the county, those who stay say there is no place like McLean county. And those who stray are always glad to return, as many of them are here to celebrate the county’s hundredth year.”
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To reach us at the Museum you can call 270-499-5033, or email us at info@mcleancountyky
museum.org. Our Facebook page is: McLean County KY History Museum & Regional Family Research Center. I wish everyone a safe week!
Log In
