Sadly, within the past couple of weeks we have lost three museum members who were residents of McLean County: Alicia Jennings, of Beech Grove, and Joyce Harris and Hugh Rightmyer, both of Calhoun. Alicia’s mother, Sylvia O’Reilly, served on the Museum Board and was a Museum volunteer for many years. Joyce was a volunteer at the Treasure House for many years. And Hugh’s wife, Judy Rightmyer, also served on the Museum Board and was the Secretary for many years. It’s always sad when a person passes, but to lose so many in such a short period of time, and so close to Christmas, is doubly sad. The thoughts and prayers of all of us at the Museum are with the families and friends of those who have passed.
As I think of different ideas for articles, I’m never sure what people will like, and I tend to write about stories that spark my interest. Sometimes I get feedback, and I appreciate that, as it lets me know how the articles were received. Following are a few responses from previous articles:
Judi Underwood Myrick had this to say about the Woodmen of the World article from Nov. 19:
“My dad, Byron B. Underwood (1889-1955) belonged to the Buck Creek W.O.W. Camp. I remember he had an ax with Woodman of the World carved on the handle. I have no clue what happened to it, unless Mom (1913-1998) gave it to my older brother, Sam Underwood, who passed in 2006.
“As a small child, I remember a nighttime gathering at the lodge. I don’t know what year that would have been. I was only 7 when my dad passed, so all of this is sketchy to say the least. Side note, we were neighbors of the Tuckers, Roger, Martin, Norman & Royce. I haven’t thought about all of this in years and years. Thanks for the article; it was nice traveling down memory lane.”
Here was Bruce Robertson’s response to the article from Nov. 12, about Martine Hughart, former Island postmistress, who always had a lovely Christmas display on her enclosed sunporch:
“In reading your Museum News, (my wife) Beverly had an old memory pop up about Martine Hughart. She said she remembered the name Martine Hughart, because when my dad died the afternoon of July 4, 1972, someone mentioned that they should call Martine, in order to get the Red Cross to send notification to my unit, about 9 miles south of Udorn RTAFB, Thailand. I was notified by my unit CO prior to 0800 July 5, 1972. That was pretty quick…roughly 7 p.m. back home, July 4th! Since that day, I have always been thankful for the efforts of the Red Cross.
“I did not know Martine Hughart…and I never thought back then about that local person with the Red Cross, who had to initiate the message. I was remiss in not reaching out to that caring person to express my thanks for her efforts. I have a cousin who has spent the majority of his adult life working for the Red Cross, and I know it takes a special person to carry on their tremendous mission.”
And Sandy Douma had this to say, also about the Martine Hughart article:
Thank you “for the amazing article about Martine Hughart’s life and the incredible Christmas scenes she arranged. Mrs. Hughart was my grandmother—we called her Mamatine! I (Sandra Hughart Douma) am her youngest grandchild of 9. My father was Archie B. Hughart. I Facebooked with a few of my cousins, and we reminisced about the amazing scenes she created, her incredible talents, and what a wonderful grandmother she was to us. Vicki’s article brought it back to us with all the feels. Mamatine also sent me the most amazing doll and Barbie clothes, along with PJ’s and a robe every Christmas, handmade by her! We were so lucky! Thanks for the memories.”
Thanks for the comments, and please keep them coming! The Museum and Treasure House do not have set hours at the current time, due to the number of COVID-19 cases in the county. Please call to ensure we’ll be open, if you plan to visit; our number is 270-499-5033. For any questions, please email us at info@mcleancountykymuseum.org. You can find us on Facebook at: McLean County KY History Museum & Regional Family Research Center. Thanks, and I wish everyone a safe week!
