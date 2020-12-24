This past Saturday, Dec. 19, was Wreaths Across America Day — a day to remember our military veterans who died in service, or who have since passed away, by placing a wreath at their grave and saying their name aloud. One location where my husband and I placed wreaths, for the third year, was at Camp Calhoun Civil War Cemetery.
Camp Calhoun’s encampment occupied the city property around Sandefur Manor and the Riggs’ farm and, before the spring of 1862, probably extended to Everett Cherry Road near Highway 136. It became one of the first military posts in Kentucky, and in the ensuing weeks would, arguably, become the most important installation in Kentucky.
Those serving at Camp Calhoun were inducted in Owensboro and Hartford, before recruiting continued at Camp Calhoun, itself. Other troops would arrive from surrounding counties, as far as 60 miles away—arriving in Calhoun in September of 1861, to defend Green River Lock No. 2. The Green River became the dividing line between Union and Confederate forces in the central and west-central portion of Kentucky.
Troops from Indiana then began to arrive in late September. Some of those men had walked up to 250 miles. This brought the total number of troops to more than 5,000, with many already sick, sharing a town with about 500 Calhoun citizens. On December 28, 1861 there was the skirmish now known as the Battle of Sacramento, which left several Union soldiers from Camp Calhoun dead. In late January, 1862 more troops arrived, bringing Camp Calhoun’s population to somewhere between 10,000 and 15,000 troops. In February, 1862 most of the troops departed for the invasion of Tennessee, and other locations.
Many of the deaths at Camp Calhoun were due to disease. As most of the young men coming to serve had never been more than perhaps 10 miles from their homes, they were now exposed to every germ within a 200-mile radius. There were, as yet, no vaccines or antibiotics, and there was a lack of knowledge about disease transmission methods, and the need for camp hygiene. Measles, typhoid, pneumonia, influenza, tetanus and other diseases that could be easily treated today were often deadly to these men.
Research has suggested there may have actually been more than 600 troops buried at Camp Calhoun, rather than the 140 men that we see markers for in the cemetery. Those who died at Camp Calhoun were taken to a civilian cemetery at the corner of Third and Poplar Streets, where they received a brief military burial. The Union cavalrymen who died in the Battle of Sacramento were also interred at the cemetery, and are recognized on the front row.
Buried there are men with names that include John Storm, Cleveland Coffee, LaFayette Phelps, and Elijah Christmas, the latter dying on December 15, 1861—not living to see that Christmas. My husband and I said their names—all 140 of them, and placed a wreath for each man, thanking him for his service and sacrifice.
Information for this article was drawn from Don Wilson’s research for “The Boys From Calhoun,” which is available for viewing at the McLean County History Museum.
I want to express my sympathy to the family and friends of Doug Wood, who passed away Dec. 11. He and his wife, Sandy, were good friends to the Museum by helping to secure a location for the Regional Family Research Center, for a number of years, when there was no more room in the original Museum building to house all of the research material. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of you.
The Museum and Treasure House will be open Monday and Wednesday the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s, but closed on Fridays for those two holidays. The Museum’s hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the Treasure House. The Museum’s phone number is 270-499-5033, and you can leave voicemail if we are not in. Our email is info@mcleancountykymuseum.org. We are also on Facebook at: McLean County KY History Museum & Regional Family Research Center. I wish everyone a very Merry Christmas!
