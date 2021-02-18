The term “box supper” is new to me, but I have run across it several times lately in researching various subjects, so I thought I’d look into the history of it. The tradition of a box supper, or box social, is where women decorate a cardboard box and fill it with a lunch or dinner for two. At the box supper, men bid on the women’s boxes, anticipating a meal with the woman whose box it is. The boxes are anonymous, so the men don’t know which box belongs to which woman, or what the box contains—the mystery adding to the fun. However, it is not unknown for a young woman to surreptitiously drop hints to a favored man, as to which box is hers—hoping to rig the results. The bidding involves teasing, joking, and competition. The event frequently takes place in a school gymnasium, town hall or a church hall. In this area the practice was very popular from about 1900 through the 1940s, dwindling more in the 1950s, and by 1960, if one was held, it was called an “old-fashioned” box supper. The goal of the box supper was always the same—raising money for a school, church or civic project.
Hallie (Miller) Thomas, born in 1903 and raised in Island, had this to say when interviewed in 1985, “When we needed things for our grade school, such as new books or window shades, we would have a pie and box supper. This was a good way of securing money, and also the event offered a good opportunity for girls and their best beaus to have a chance to eat together.“
Following are some of the box suppers that were held in and around the county: In 1910: “The box supper at Eureka schoolhouse Sat. night was largely attended, the proceeds amounting to $23, and will be used for repairing and papering the house.” In 1930: “The Eureka Junior club will give an ice cream and box supper Sat. night, May 31, at the school building; the proceeds will be used to send a delegate to Lexington to attend Junior week.”
In 1902: “The box supper at Hackett’s hall Sat. night, for the benefit of the Livermore brass band, was a success both socially and financially.” In 1906: “The Livermore graded school gave a box supper and entertainment at the school house last Saturday night for the benefit of a school library.” In 1929: “The Home Economics club gave a box supper at the (Livermore) school house Thursday, Nov. 14, for the purpose of obtaining money to put running water in the Home Economics laboratory. Earl Simmons auctioned the boxes and all of them brought a good price, $56 being the total result. After the boxes were sold, a popularity contest was held, and Ernestine Atherton was voted the most popular girl. A good crowd was in attendance.” In 1932: “The (Livermore) senior class will give a box supper and program on Tuesday evening, Nov. 22. The girls will present a one-act play and the boys a negro minstrel. Girls bringing boxes will be admitted free. A small admission charge will be made.” And in 1935: “The Livermore P.T.A. will sponsor a box supper and stunt program at the school building Fri. evening, Sept. 27. Stunts, contests, prizes, and an entertainment program to interest young and old will be features of the evening.”
In 1903 Sacramento news: “A box supper was given here Thursday night for the benefit of the Methodist church. There was a good crowd out and everyone seemed to have a pleasant time.” In 1903 Point Pleasant news: “The box supper at Mr. T.J. Everly’s Saturday night was largely attended.” In 1911 in Faith (Poplar Grove) news: “The box supper at Ellis’ school-house last Wed. night was largely attended. There were several boxes to be sold.” In 1918: Robert Hunt threw a box supper at his home near Cleopatra, with proceeds going to the Red Cross. In 1927: “Miss Daisy Groves, teacher of the Rodgers school, will entertain at the school building Friday night, Nov. 25, with a pie and box supper; the proceeds to be used to improve the school building.”
In 1912: “The box supper given by the Rumsey school to get a library was largely attended.” In Semiway in 1915: “The box supper given by Miss Bettie Vickers at the school house Friday night was a great success. The proceeds, which was $11.50, will go for the benefit of the school.” In addition to the Beech Grove basketball team giving a pie and box supper in March of 1936, the school also threw this event in 1914: “The box supper given by the high school of Beech Grove was quite a success. A prize was given to the prettiest girl and the ugliest man, Miss Eva Nall and Mr. John Wiggins receiving the prize.” (More in next week’s column.)
