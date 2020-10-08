Prep work is now being done prior to starting the Treasure House addition. I start out this week by telling you a bit about the Museum and Treasure House, as each non-profit is different. We are all volunteers—we have no paid staff, nor do we receive any money from the city, county or the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Sales from the Treasure House, along with any fundraisers we do, and annual member dues and donations help to pay all of the bills. That being said, if anyone would like to make a donation to the Building Fund, which will be used for the completion of the Treasure House addition, please send your donation to the McLean County History Museum, P.O. Box 291, Calhoun KY 42327. The money will be used for an ADA-compliant toilet, electrical (lights, etc.), doors, locks, insulation, etc. We hope to have the addition completed by year’s end. Any help you can give will be greatly appreciated!
This week I continue with Livermore businesses of the 1970s, which had ads and info in the McLean County News—and they had a slew of businesses. A&S Fabricating, a custom steel fabrication and machine shop, got new digs when owner Henry Sonner and his wife Shirley purchased a seven-acre tract of land, and constructed a 7,500-square-foot shop in Livermore in 1972. They expanded in 1978, giving them a total of about 32,500 square feet of shop space. In 1970 Kentucky’s newest grain elevator (at the time), a two million bushel facility of the Bunge Corporation, opened near Livermore.
Rich & Lem were there to serve you at B.F. Evans Ford, which advertised, “When America needs a better idea, Ford puts it on wheels.” Lee’s Gulf, on 431, offered “complete air conditioner service” for $19.95 and 24-hour wrecker service. The Livermore Super-Test Station had a price of 89.4 for unleaded, and 88.2 for regular, in 1979. Owners Jerry and Harold Nall had Jerry’s Sunoco. Hardin’s Texaco Station, managed by Bob Hardin, advertised an A-1 Mechanic, Terry Ruby, on duty. Texaco’s gas was Sky Chief and Fire Chief, and you could “Trust your car to the man who wears the Texaco Star.” Livermore Auto Service, on 431and managed by Larry Woosley, offered a full line of vehicle repair services. “Fuel pumping services” were also available. A mechanic was on duty at all times, your satisfaction was guaranteed, and they gave S&H Green Stamps.
Livermore Auto Supply, at 2nd & Main, advertised trucks, tractors and cars, as well as new and rebuilt parts. The Coin Car Wash, on 431, had their Grand Opening in 1970, and offered free car washes plus free R.C.’s. Don Phillips Auto Salvage advertised “lots of late model engines,” and was open 7 days a week.
The Brass & Silver Shop specialized in, among other things, polishing and buffing; silver, brass and nickel plating; and gun bluing. Country Cottage Arts & Crafts was on 431 at the “Y.” They offered free craft classes, and advertised macramé supplies, decoupage, sand art, quilling, oil paints, craft books, hanging tables and more.
The Fabric Shop, on East 7th St., run by Nellie Whobrey, sold materials which included knits, drip-dry, crepe, corduroy, and rain-coat materials. The shop also sold McCalls patterns and sewing notions, and offered sewing classes. Louise’s Fabric Shop, across from the post office, offered a back-to-school special: 15% off of children’s jeans, as well as “perma press, crinkle cloth, jersey and denim” materials. Livermore businesses will continue next week!
The Museum and the Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We’re located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033. We hope you’ll visit us soon!
