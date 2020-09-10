This week I checked out the 1970s ads in the McLean County News, and here were some of the businesses in Calhoun that were advertising, or had articles written about them:
Austin’s Decorator Shop offered wallpaper, matching fabric wallpaper and matching shower curtains. Cox Flower and Fabric Shop offered new spring material at $6 per yard, including prairie cloth. The Knitting Nook sold all types of yarn, and gave knitting lessons. Thrifty Furniture Store offered bank terms, had cedar chests between $39.95 and $119.95, naugahyde recliners from $59.95, and even bean bag chairs for sale.
The McLean County News sold different business machines, and was touting a Tallymaster adding machine by Victor. “It will add, subtract and multiply. Fun to use, worthwhile to own. Truly a gift to count on.” (Pun intended, apparently.)
In 1977, Abney TV & Appliances offered a Whirlpool automatic dishwasher for just $299 at Christmastime. Kleen-All Center (next to Jay’s) was “The home of the large washers—wash your car while your clothes are washing.” Floyd’s Electrical Service had Hotpoint Quality Appliances: with a washer/dryer pair “now only $377.00” in 1972. Penrod Appliances said “Paint-up now with Briggs Paint.” Inside latex paint was on sale, from $6.95 a gallon down to $3.88. Revlett Appliances had “Dependable Appliances for Better Living.”
Edwards Foodliner celebrated their 75th anniversary with a big sale: a 20-lb bag of potatoes was 75 cents; a head of lettuce was 13 cents, and sliced, smoked jowl was 45 cents a pound. Tichenor’s in Calhoun advertised 8-ounce bags of Charles Chips for 69 cents and Festival ice cream for 89 cents a half gallon.
Anderson’s Tastee-Freez said, “For a light lunch, try our slaw, Chef Salad, potato salad, cottage cheese or chicken salad bowl.” Bakery Delights — Tas-T-O Donuts invited you to “Come Munch a Bunch.” Jay’s Drive-In was introducing their “Fried Chic’n.” The “family pack” of 15 pieces was $2.95 a box in 1970. Pip’s Pizza offered, with any purchase, a free movie pass to see “Journey to the Center of the Earth” in 1978.
Brenner’s offered free gift wrapping at Christmastime, while the Calhoun Variety Store offered free layaway. The Dollar General offered two rayon head scarfs for $1, two 13-oz cans of Aqua Net hair spray for $1, and three pairs of men’s socks for $1, as well. Flowers by Edna & Wilma offered fruit baskets from $6 on up.
Hayden Insurance Agency offered mobile home and camper trailer insurance at reduced rates, from a mobile home insurance specialist. Serving all of Western KY, you could even “Call collect” for more information. Bachman Insurance Agency offered “A Barrel of Protection.” McEuen-Kerr insurance covered “all lines: fire, auto and life” insurance. MFA Insurance offered “one-policy convenience, one-policy premium, 3 policy protection” for the 3 active hazards confronting every homeowner: fire-theft-personal liability.
Citizen’s Deposit Bank reminded you, “Don’t forget travelers checks. Buy them here. Make certain that your trip will not be ruined if your vacation cash is lost or stolen.” Farmers & Merchants Bank was “the bank with 100% interest in YOU!” Farm Bureau Insurance said to “Call your Farm Bureau agent to learn the advantages of having all your insurance with your own farm bureau insurance company.”
Norman Boggess Chevrolet had a Tent Sale in 1977, where a new C10 Silverado Pick-Up was priced at $5,738, and a new Malibu Coupe went for $4,318. Harl & Taylor Gulf offered a special sale for 4-ply nylon tires for between $79.95 and $84.50. In 1972 they gave a free knife with purchase of $6 gas, and also gave free bingo cards. Brush Quik Car Wash had a “Clean-Up Special for June (1975): you get wash, vacuum, windows cleaned and wax, all for $14.95. Of course, we still have the $1 wash.”
At Loretta’s Place of Beauty, Loretta could do any style hair, from short to the very long. Mr. Jim’s Beauty Shop offered a wig sale: synthetic stretch wigs in a choice of colors. There was also Fulkerson’s Barber Shop, at a new location by Dollar General Store (formerly Dr. Richey’s office) in 1976. Janice’s Figure Salon opened in 1970, behind Bailey Hardware. And if you needed a back adjustment, Dr. J.D. Strange was the local chiropractor
Farmers were invited to “Get your field seed and fertilizer at Bailey Hardware.” They also had Toyland at Christmastime, with layaway as little as $1. K&R Plumbing and Supplies was there “For your plumbing, air-conditioning and back-hoe service.” The Western Auto Store had tillers and mowers for sale.
“Let us haul,” said Cox Paving, which provided crushed stone and agricultural lime, delivered direct from the quarry. Fred C. Wilhite Spreader Service took care of spreading lime, fertilizer, rock and dirt. The State Contracting & Stone Co. claimed to have the “highest quality agricultural lime” in the area.
Fulkerson Music Studio offered sales as well as instruction in keyboard and string instruments. Victory Theatre general admission rates were $2 in 1977--$1 for children. They had an RC Matinee every Wednesday at 2 p.m., throughout the summer, where admission was granted by bringing in six RC bottle caps. (You can’t beat that!) I’ll continue next week with another town.
The annual meeting for the McLean County History Museum members, scheduled for Sept. 21, has again been postponed, as we are still limited to no more than 10 people in attendance. I will let you know the rescheduled date once it has been set.
We certainly appreciate all of the volunteers, both at the Treasure House and at the Museum. I have been volunteering with the organization nearly two years, but most of the volunteers have been coming faithfully for several years now. The Treasure House is looking for more volunteers to help out. If you can volunteer one day a week, or once every couple of weeks, please let us know, and someone from the Treasure House will be in touch with you.
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Museum is at 540 Main Street, Calhoun. You can reach us at 270-499-5033, or by emailing info@mcleancountykymuseum.org. Hope to see you soon at the Museum and/or the Treasure House!
