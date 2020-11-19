The Woodmen of the World (W.O.W.) was, and is, a fraternal life insurance society, founded in Omaha, Nebraska in 1890. While taking headstone photos for genealogical purposes, I ran across a large and unique headstone in California, and it mentioned this organization. The person buried there had been a Woodman—a member of the society—and the headstone was in the shape of a large tree stump.
A 1976 McLean County News article mentioned that at one time there was a Woodmen of the World fraternal order in Island. My interest was piqued when Scott Hillard, of Island, ran across a Woodman headstone in an Island cemetery.
In their insurance ads, Woodmen of the World was advertised as “The Family Fraternity.” One of their tenets was that “no Woodman sleeps in an unmarked grave.” Theirs was a distinctive headstone, usually in the form of a tree stump, or logs. From 1890-1900, W.O.W. life insurance policies provided for the headstones, free of charge for members. Then, from 1900 to the mid-1920s, members purchased a $100 rider to cover the cost of the monument. Not all Woodmen got this type of headstone, however, they did receive a nice one. The unveiling of Woodmen’s memorials (headstones) were ceremonial events that were scheduled a few times a year, on a Sunday afternoon, with big name speakers that would draw a crowd.
In 1909 the W.O.W. in Owensboro (the Green River Camp) was the largest fraternal insurance order of the city, and there was also a W.O.W. band and a 6-day W.O.W. carnival in Owensboro. By 1910 there were 60 camps in their district, and they held several annual carnivals in the early 1900s.
Not much is known about the different camps in McLean County, but the following is what was found: The Madisonville District oversaw the McLean, Hopkins, Webster and Muhlenberg county camps.
The Woodmen’s Band of Sacramento participated in the Annual State Meeting of the W.O.W., held in Dawson Springs in 1915. Faith (now Poplar Grove) had W.O.W. Cypress Camp No. 257, and they, at one time, met upstairs in the old Lon Rickard Grocery building. There is a memorial ribbon from this Order that belonged to Tom Ellis, and his ribbon is now on display at the McLean Co. History Museum.
The most info was found in this article about Island: “Island Camp No. 675, Woodmen of the World, became a reality April 23, 1948, when 11 candidates were initiated into the Forest of Woodcraft.” Officers who filled the stations for this meeting included: Banker, District Manager John H. Ward, of Calhoun Camp; Escort, Vernon Ray; and Watchman, Gus Beasley, both of the Sacramento Camp. “Visitors were present from Calhoun, Sacramento, Madisonville and Bowling Green. Some very impressive talks were made by the visitors. All enjoyed the meeting.”
“Officers elected to serve in this (Island) camp for 1948 are: Joseph F. Smiley, Counsel Commander; Archie B. Hughart; Past Counsel Commander; Edward Howard, Advisor Lieutenant; B.J. Miller, Escort; Job Higgs, Banker; Gerald Euisly, Watchman; Herman Colburn, Sentry; and Marvin N. Crumbaker, Financial Secretary.” To start things off right, this camp, on April 26, 1948, presented a United States flag to the Island School, and they had a flag to present later to Island’s Boy Scout troop. The Island Camp held their meetings twice monthly at the Masonic Lodge in Island.
In 1959 Mrs. Beulah Erwin and Mrs. Ollie Ward went by chartered bus to attend a State Convention of the Woodmen Circle Insurance Co. held at the Kentucky Hotel in Louisville. In the Buel News of May 1959, the former W.O.W. Hall was destroyed by fire. The hall had been purchased from the Woodmen several years before by Lon Atherton, who had turned it into living quarters for his family.
As Beech Grove worked on completing their fire house in 1964, the Beech Grove W.O.W. donated $200 for building materials. The Buck Creek Woodmen of the World had Camp No. 237. In April 1980 several people attended the Woodmen of the World family picnic at Buck Creek Woodman Hall. The Buck Creek lodge and lot, on Calhoun and Buck Creek Road, was sold in 1999.
Local W.O.W. insurance reps included Norman L. Tucker, Jeff Phillips, Van Taylor and Jeff Wilson. Some awards given out by W.O.W. included: one to Burrell Herndon, who was honored in 1953 for his outstanding contribution to the Livermore community; and Bill Alward received the 1981 Woodmen of the World Outstanding Citizenship award. Woodmen of the World American History Award winners included: Pam Northington in 1962; Sharon Baird and Kathy Brown in 1966; Rose Ann Gray in 1978; Bobby Pillow in 1992; Nick Abney in 1993; and Luke Searcy in 1994.
Woodmen of the World’s current website says they are a not-for-profit life insurance company “that puts money back into the community.” They present flags to non-profit organizations, schools and communities nationwide, and hold events for veterans, first responders and defenders, among other things. As of 2015 the organization has gone by “WoodmenLife” (Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Society), and is still active, with the closest chapter being in Hartford. If anyone has info about the McLean County W.O.W. camps, I’d appreciate hearing about it.
In reference to the recent article about the courthouse, I spoke with Clay Troutman last week about the cupola that used to sit atop the courthouse. He worked for Lannie Bolton Construction Co., which did the work of bringing the cupola and bell down in 1976. Clay said the cupola was indeed brought down due to structural damage. They had underestimated the weight of the bell, so had to come with another crane from Owensboro the next day, to complete the task. Since that was a Friday, and they couldn’t leave an opening on the courthouse roof, they returned on the Fourth of July weekend to patch up the roof. Thanks, Clay, for your work on the cupola, and for sharing this info with me!
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays—the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can always call ahead, to ensure we are open. The Museum number is 270-499-5033, and it is located at 540 Main Street in Calhoun. For any questions, please email us at info@mcleancountykymuseum.org or give us a call. If we are not in, please leave a voicemail, and we’ll return your call as soon as we can. Thanks, and I wish everyone a safe week!
