As we have just commemorated our military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces, I am reminded that one of our own McLean Countians was killed in action on D-Day, June 6, 1944—76 years ago. He was 1st Lt. Ernest Eugene “Gene” Wheeler, age 23, serving with the U.S. Army Air Corps. He was piloting a C-47, and when the plane was crippled and he knew it was going down, he stayed at the controls until the last passenger parachuted out, and he went down with the plane somewhere over France. He left a grieving wife and infant son. There is a memorial stone in the Calhoun Cemetery, in honor of this local hero. May we never forget those that served, fought and died, so that we could be free.
Continuing with the business ads of the 1960s, I cover Sacramento this week. Batsel’s Market offered carrots for 8 cents, and Bunny Bread for 19 cents. Zeak’s Y Market offered double S&H Green Stamps on Fridays. Zeak also advertised that rock and roll band, Johnny Tooley and his Stringmasters, would entertain free one evening, and every 30 minutes there would be a drawing for free S&H Green Stamps. Other markets that just advertised by name were Barnett’s Super Market, Plain’s IGA, and Smith’s Grocery.
The Adkins Electric Company offered this special service, “Don’t feel blue because your black carpet looks gray. Rent a Glamorene Electric Rug Shampooer for only $2 a day at Adkins.” The Sacramento TV Service said “We service all makes of TV’s and radios. We also make antenna installations and repairs.” In 1969 Lynn Lee TV offered a Motorola FM/AM car radio. “Enjoy the best of both bands! Solid state, including 4 reliable space-age Integrated Circuits—for $69.95.” The S&S Electric Radiant Heating Co. offered Electromode All-Electric Heating Systems: baseboard heating units that blend in with any color scheme or decoration; a thermostatically controlled switch that controls the temperature in each room. (That was pretty spiffy for 1960.)
D.B. Rickard’s Marathon Service Station offered, among other things, tires and tubes, oil and gas, and oil changing and greasing. The Dunn brothers said, “For high quality work and friendly, efficient service on General Auto repairs, welding, car washing, radiator work and lubrication, stop in at Dunn’s Garage.” In 1966 Martin’s Service Station, with road and wrecker service, offered a “Get ready for winter special: Points, Plugs and Condensers installed on all 8-cylinder vehicles for $11.95.” They also sold regular gas, 94 octane, for 26.9 cents, and Ethyl gas, 100 octane, for 28.9 cents. Also in 1966, Miller’s Service Station had a sale on B.F. Goodrich Tires. “These tires are new—not recaps!” Prices for the Premium quality, full 4 ply were between $21.14 and $23.65. Yewell Oil Company gave away 20 gallons of gas every week to lucky ticket holders. “Each time you are in the station you get a ticket—keep this lucky ticket, the winner might be you.” Another business whose ad only provided its name was Lynn Bros. Paint & Body Shop (and Wrecker Service).
Moody’s Sundries sold cosmetics, cards, jewelry, school supplies, novelties and patent drugs. On their 1960 grand opening day they said that “all kinds of ice cream cones will be 3 cents per dip.” Grace’s Variety Shop offered a “good selection of Barbie Doll clothes, priced reasonable.” Another business just advertising by name was Jim Guy’s Shoe Shop.
Ray’s Farm and Home Supply offered small Sunbeam appliances, Skill electric saws and drills, Unico appliances, Unico tires, and Corning ware. Three-Way Farm Supply, at the “Y,” was “Your franchised dealer for Massey-Ferguson, Bush Hog, Homelite saws, and Agri-bin.” Hickory Bill’s Farm Store said, “It’s a thrill to trade with Hickory Bill.” They also had used tires for sale—over 100 to select from, at $2.00 and up, and they even put your tires on free. Dewey Bibb & Son, implement dealers, only advertised their name, but were in the paper a lot for donating door prizes for different events. In 1963, the Sacramento Feed Mill advertised “No shoveling: automatic truck dump, automatic bulk feed loading; and the all new “Cyclonic” Mixer—the patented “Cyclonic” action prevents bridging, fluffing and dead spots in your feed, and blends both wet and dry materials with “superior” mixing action.
Phillips Hardware & Furniture had a new line of fishing equipment, and gave out S&H Green Stamps. In 1968 Sacramento Lumber Co. offered vinyl asbestos floor tile at 22 cents a square foot. “Anyone can install floor tile.” They also offered paneling at $4.00 for a 4’x8” sheet. “Here’s the way to beautiful walls that never need painting.” Two more businesses that only provided their name in ads were Carver’s Barber Shop and Sue’s Beauty Shop.
The Sacramento Deposit Bank said “Your interest starts building the very day you buy 3% Savings Certificates—and in addition, they now mature in only 6 months. Your interest checks are mailed direct to you; no need to bring in a passbook.”
While a couple of restaurants, Carol’s Cafe and Lytle’s Cafe, only advertised their name, there were others that gave more info. The Blue Rose Cafe said “We serve plate lunches and short orders 7 days a week.” Their Plate Lunches during the week were $1.00, and their Sunday Special Plate Lunch was $1.20. Charlie and Martine’s Cafe had an ad that said, “Drink for a good cause!” That had me wondering, because I figured we were a dry county in 1960; turns out that all coffee money collected that day was going to the March of Dimes! The Y Cafe (located behind Zeak’s Y Market) offered a chicken and dressing dinner with all the trimmings for Mother’s Day. The Sacramento Cafe said, “You’ll like our friendly, comfortable atmosphere and delicious foods at moderate prices always. Bring the family. Plate lunches every day.” In 1965 you could pay for your Sacramento auto license and your city taxes there at the Cafe, as well! The Circle B Drive-In provided an air-conditioned dining room, was the “Home of the Circle B Burger—a dressed double-decked treat,” and also served Moonlite Bar-B-Q, shakes, malts and more. In 1969 one of their ads said, “No go-go girls—but everything packaged to go-go.”
The ad for one fun spot said, “Sacramento Roller Rink invites you to skate for Health’s Sake. It’s FUN too! Open Thursday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons 2:00-4:30. Call RE 6-2962 for private parties.” I’ll finish up business ads of the 1960s with Livermore businesses, as well as some miscellaneous ones, next week.
Both the Museum and the Treasure House are currently closed. In next week’s article I will let you know when we plan to reopen. We are currently in need of some 3-ring binders for the museum. If anyone has some they no longer need or use, please let us know. You can reach us by emailing info@mcleancountykymuseum.org, or by calling and leaving a voicemail message at 270-499-5033. We will get back with you as soon as we can. Hope everyone has a safe week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.